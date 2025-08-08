Chance Great Yorkshire Show chat sparks woolly thinking - Jill Thorp

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Laxtons is a local, fourth generation yarn manufacturer and were keen to see some Leicesters in the flesh on a Yorkshire farm. Inspired by the Yorkshire landscape, their range of beautiful colours known as the Sheepsoft palette, even tempted me into the idea of knitting . This of course was met with much hilarity from Paul which makes me even more determined to put my flock’s wool to use. As I learnt later that morning, each skein of wool is traceable via a QR code, enabling you to see exactly which farm or farms the wool came from. Know as the “Farm finder”, the little guy, being somewhat more tech savvy than I, quickly scanned away, before smugly informing me it was Welsh wool that I’d been gifted. Not Yorkshire, but Welsh!!

I’m ashamed to admit that until this meeting, I had no idea that Leicester wool was in such demand and is not only the choice wool of many artisan and craft specialists but has a wide appeal spreading as far as Canada. The owner of Sonder Yarn co, Melissa Clulow who is based in Montreal , specialises in Bluefaced Leicester wool blends and struggles to keep her store stocked, such is the demand. Following a much anticipated tour of Laxton’s factory, she arrived at our little farm, keen to meet the sheep. Thankfully the weather was kind during their visit and the Leicesters behaved themselves and paraded curiously past the visitors, much to the delight of all.

