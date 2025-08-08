Chance Great Yorkshire Show chat sparks woolly thinking - Jill Thorp
By Laxtons is a local, fourth generation yarn manufacturer and were keen to see some Leicesters in the flesh on a Yorkshire farm. Inspired by the Yorkshire landscape, their range of beautiful colours known as the Sheepsoft palette, even tempted me into the idea of knitting . This of course was met with much hilarity from Paul which makes me even more determined to put my flock’s wool to use. As I learnt later that morning, each skein of wool is traceable via a QR code, enabling you to see exactly which farm or farms the wool came from. Know as the “Farm finder”, the little guy, being somewhat more tech savvy than I, quickly scanned away, before smugly informing me it was Welsh wool that I’d been gifted. Not Yorkshire, but Welsh!!
I’m ashamed to admit that until this meeting, I had no idea that Leicester wool was in such demand and is not only the choice wool of many artisan and craft specialists but has a wide appeal spreading as far as Canada. The owner of Sonder Yarn co, Melissa Clulow who is based in Montreal , specialises in Bluefaced Leicester wool blends and struggles to keep her store stocked, such is the demand. Following a much anticipated tour of Laxton’s factory, she arrived at our little farm, keen to meet the sheep. Thankfully the weather was kind during their visit and the Leicesters behaved themselves and paraded curiously past the visitors, much to the delight of all.
In the days when farmers and their produce were highly valued, the annual wool cheque from even a relatively small hill farm could pay the rent. The previous tenant of Stott Hall, Ken Wild, always said that his entire annual rent for the farm could be covered by his wool cheque alone. That seems like a completely different life time ago especially considering the money made from our yearly clip barely covers the fuel money needed to get the wool to the depot. The lack of value and worth placed on this truly amazing and completely natural product leaves me utterly dumfounded. It is testament to the depressing distance man has become removed from and ignorant of the endless and enduring qualities of wool. I could wax lyrical over the subject of British Wool and its many uses, especially as so many seem to have forgotten this natural wonder in favour of environmentally disastrous synthetic fibres. Whilst there has been a surge in the use of wool for insulation, bedding, crafting and for all things horticultural, the farmers are yet to see any decent and worthwhile income from their product. The news that my Bluefaced Leicester wool did in fact have a modicum of value was not met well by the husband. His fear that my flock may suddenly double in size overnight left him quietly brooding in the corner whilst the ever so nice chap from the British Wool board was chatting excitedly about numbers!
