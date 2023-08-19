Old tractors, it seems, can pull in the crowds. While some motor enthusiasts prefer sports cars or racing bikes, many are fond of David Browns and Massey Fergusons.

And East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, will bring over 1,000 vintage machines to Yorkshire this weekend.

Together with agricultural machinery and collectors’ items, they will be part of the annual Harrogate Vintage Sale.

Hosted at the Great Yorkshire Showground today (Aug 19), the sale will be largest auction of its type in the Northern Counties and is set to draw crowds from across the UK and Europe.

Oliver Godfrey, Head of the Machinery Division at Cheffins, said: “With over 1,000 lots on offer, this will be one of the largest Harrogate Vintage collective auctions to take place in the past 25 years, since Cheffins started hosting the sale in 1997.

"The Harrogate Sale really is one of the most popular and most enjoyable auctions we host, and it attracts collectors’ items from Ireland, North Wales and Scotland as well as the surrounding counties.

"It offers a great opportunity for collectors to pick up something special in the middle of the show season, as well as providing a great day out. There will be over 150 tractors on offer, with a large Massey Ferguson and Ferguson section, and a number of highlight lots which we will be watching closely on sale day.

"There’s also a good collection of classic tractors from the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, and we will be watching closely the prices these achieve as they continue to some of the most sought-after within the market.”

Also being sold on behalf of a single owner, is a chronological progression of Fordson tractors, from a Standard N, dated 1940 to a New Performance Super Major from 1963. Another tractor set to be popular with vintage enthusiasts is a 1963 Doe Triple D tandem tractor, which is set to sell for around £50,000 and has been consigned from Yorkshire.

The sale will take place from 9am.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

