All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
7 minutes ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
1 hour ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
1 hour ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
2 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
3 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Cosh Farm: Moorland, byre and ancient drover's road in remote location near Pen-y-Ghent in the Yorkshire Dales for sale

A parcel of moorland in a unique and remote Yorkshire Dales location is for sale.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:07 BST

The 59.72 acres in Littondale, at the foot of Pen-y-Ghent, were once part of Cosh Farm and the nearest village is Halton Gill.

Savills are selling the former farmland in a ‘rare opportunity’ and the lot includes a derelict cow byre and boundary walls for old hay meadows and walled allotments. There are also the remains of a old drover’s road that linked Cosh to lower Littondale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The farmhouse itself, now owned separately, is famous as one of the most isolated properties in the dale and had no electricity until the mid-2000s, when a family with six children who had bought the former youth hostel would have to go to bed by candlelight. It was then renovated by new owners, who put it on the market again after the National Park Authority refused their plans for a bunkhouse in the barn. Electricity is now generated by wind and water turbines and water comes from a natural spring.

Most Popular
    Some of the moorland for sale near Pen-y-Ghent
    Some of the moorland for sale near Pen-y-Ghent
    Some of the moorland for sale near Pen-y-Ghent

    The land also includes Cosh Beck, which flows west to east, and areas of heather moorland and conifer trees. There is income from a Higher Tier Countryside Stewardship Scheme of around £22,450 per year and the peat has been restored over the past 20 years.

    A public footpath runs through the land as far as Cosh House and is designated as open access under the Right of Way Act. The sale includes sporting rights.

    Savills have marketed the land with a guide price of £1.2million.

    Cosh House, the old farmhouse, is on the land but not part of the sale
    Cosh House, the old farmhouse, is on the land but not part of the sale
    Cosh House, the old farmhouse, is on the land but not part of the sale
    Yorkshire DalesSavills