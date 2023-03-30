A parcel of moorland in a unique and remote Yorkshire Dales location is for sale.

The 59.72 acres in Littondale, at the foot of Pen-y-Ghent, were once part of Cosh Farm and the nearest village is Halton Gill.

Savills are selling the former farmland in a ‘rare opportunity’ and the lot includes a derelict cow byre and boundary walls for old hay meadows and walled allotments. There are also the remains of a old drover’s road that linked Cosh to lower Littondale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farmhouse itself, now owned separately, is famous as one of the most isolated properties in the dale and had no electricity until the mid-2000s, when a family with six children who had bought the former youth hostel would have to go to bed by candlelight. It was then renovated by new owners, who put it on the market again after the National Park Authority refused their plans for a bunkhouse in the barn. Electricity is now generated by wind and water turbines and water comes from a natural spring.

Most Popular

Some of the moorland for sale near Pen-y-Ghent

The land also includes Cosh Beck, which flows west to east, and areas of heather moorland and conifer trees. There is income from a Higher Tier Countryside Stewardship Scheme of around £22,450 per year and the peat has been restored over the past 20 years.

A public footpath runs through the land as far as Cosh House and is designated as open access under the Right of Way Act. The sale includes sporting rights.

Savills have marketed the land with a guide price of £1.2million.