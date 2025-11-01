Council approves plan to expand Yorkshire egg farm to house 160,000 hens

Plans to expand an East Yorkshire egg farm have been approved by East Riding Council.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning application sought to increase the number of hens from 96,000 to 160,000.

North Farm in Thorpe le Street currently houses 96,000 laying hens. However, a planning application submitted to the council in June set out Sellmor Farming Ltd’s intention to expand their egg operation by erecting a unit capable of housing a further 64,000 hens nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new site, which will take their total capacity up to 160,000 birds, is to be erected slightly North of the current site. Both their existing farm and the new site house of free-range birds.

North Farm in Thorpe le Street - The new hen house will be North of the existing farm.

When the planning application was submitted to the council, documents stated: “The applicants have received support from their egg production contractor and have a preliminary contract agreement in place for the expansion, subject to planning approval.” The increase in capacity was also explained within the documents in relation to a general increase in demand for specifically free-range eggs across the UK.

It is stated in the documents: “To keep pace with this demand, producers and contractors alike must scale up their operations.

"The urgent necessity for this expansion has resulted in increasingly more lucrative contracts being offered to producers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All major supermarkets in the UK have committed to cease selling cage produced eggs by the end of 2025 and replace all of these eggs with the higher welfare free range eggs.”

Plans add: “The introduction of the free-range egg production unit represents an investment by the applicants of approximately £3.6m in groundworks, buildings and equipment and will create an additional two full-time jobs on the farm.”

The approved application sought permission for the erection of a unit to house 64,000 hens, as well as an egg packing and storage facility. Feed silos and hardstanding areas for parking and turning of vehicles were also included in the application.