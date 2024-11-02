Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a keynote speech at the Agribusiness Growth Summit staged at Pavilions of Harrogate, the farmer said while health and safety on farms remained “disastrous”, with 30 farmers losing their lives last year in accidents, mental health in agriculture was also “a massive problem”.

Mr Henson, who presents a podcast in which he talks to farmers about the difficult times they have been through, said: “We have some of the worst statistics out there. One farmer a week takes their own life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have this bravado attitude – that may be a bit of a sweeping statement – because it’s tough out there and we’re also having to cut corners because we’re desperate to make money.

Alex Cormack, of Lycetts Risk Management Services

"We’re not taking the right careful applications to what we’re doing and putting the risk assessments in place. It’s not only deaths, there are some horrible accidents that affect the individuals, their family and of course their workplace as well.

“Is it really the best job in the world? I still think it is. I think it is an amazing environment, but what is our culture in the business we’re all in. The agricultural food supply chain has to do something about it.

“It’s about the way we look after our mental wellbeing, the way we look after ourselves physically, but it’s also the culture particularly looking at younger people about how we tell the story around agriculture and what we do in our lives, the messages we make and the messages we take.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Henson added farmers were facing a wide range of pressures, including the worst harvest he could remember and autumn planting “being impossible as it was last year”.

Countryfile presenter Adam Henson is calling for action over helping tackling health and safety issues in farming.

He said on top of that farmers were facing the end of the government farm support system and that wars in Ukraine and the Middle East were having a big effect on commodity prices and the exchange rate.

Mr Henson, who employs 150 staff at his Cotswold Farm Park enterprise, said: “As employers, farmers haven’t necessarily been very good at looking after their staff over the years. We’re expected to work 18 hours a day, drink Red Bull and eat on the run. That has got to be a thing of the past. Yes, we have to graft, but we have got to look after ourselves at the same time.”

The television personality’s call for action follows the publication of HSE figures earlier this year underlining how farming continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK with 35 people losing their lives on farms in 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being injured by an animal was the number one cause of work-related deaths on British farms between 2022 and 2023, when eight people died.

Together, livestock and farm vehicle incidents account for half of the deaths at work on British farms in the past five years.

Alex Cormack, of Lycetts Risk Management Services, said: “The number of fatalities serves as a stark reminder for anyone involved in agriculture that safety must always be a top priority.