Thousands of nominations from Northumberland to Cheshire have been pared down to 25 ahead of public vote, which closes on April 6, at midnight.

The regional champions will go on to compete against other regional winners from across the country in a final on June 18 at the House of Lords, where the businesses will be judged on a range of criteria, including their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local produce, and the energy and diversity of their business.

The awards, which have been dubbed the Rural Oscars, are now in their 17th year, and are a vital way of celebrating rural businesses that go the extra mile and support their local economy.

Nick Grayson of Nether Haugh Farm, near Rotherham, with his family, Arthur, Carys and William. The farm is contesting the local food and drink class.

Two businesses from the region are among five shortlisted businesses in the butcher category, including Drake & Macefield Butchers, Skipton, which also has shops in Settle, Cross Hills and Snaygill and R & H Murray Ltd, Hebden Bridge.

There is a sole Yorkshire representative contesting the local food and drink class, the famiy-run Nether Haugh Farm, Rotherham, which offers farm to fork lamb, beef and pork.

In the pub category the Clarendon Country Pub, Skipton will go head to head with the Fox and Hounds Bullamoor, near Northallerton and The Grouse Inn, Oakworth.

The Cooper King Distillery at Sutton on the Forest and New Sheepfold Farm, Ingleby Greenhow, will vie for honours in the rural enterprise category, while the village shop and post office title see challenges from Huby and Sutton Community Shop and Town End Farm Shop, Airton.

A spokesman for the event said: “Being nominated for the Countryside Alliance Awards can have a real impact on rural businesses. The businesses which go on to become champions will receive regional and national recognition, strengthening the reputation of their brand.

"It's now up to the public to cast their vote for their favourite rural businesses. They can vote for one business in each category, and in as few or as many of the categories as they would like.”

Sarah Lee, director of policy and campaigns at the Countryside Alliance, said: “Yet again, we have been taken aback by the volume of nominations this year. So many wonderful businesses have been sent in by the public.

“Every business has an important story to tell - it’s so important that they are recognised.

"The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses, and not just their produce or services.

"At this critical time for so many rural businesses, it is vital we all show our support in whatever way we can.

"We encourage as many people as possible to get voting. When you have voted, please share the link with friends and families.”