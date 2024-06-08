Greenbank Farm, just two miles from Skipton, sits on the banks of the Leeds to Liverpool Canal in the heart of the Aire Valley.

The price tag, which is £1.95m, covers about 110.06 acres and includes a fully modernised, stone-built four bedroomed farmhouse with a self-contained annex, a detached traditional barn with residential planning consent and an extensive range of modern farm buildings, including a fully equipped dairy unit with livestock housing and machinery storage facilities.

The farmhouse has a private borehole water supply, oil central fired central heating, fibre optic broadband and domestic drainage to a septic tank. The farmyard has the benefit of three-phase electricity and a private borehole water supply. The majority of the land is either supplied by natural water or troughs fed by the borehole supply.

Greenbank Farm is around 370 metres from the water and the selling agents, GSC Grays, say that it provides significant scope for waterside redevelopment, subject to obtaining the necessary planning and British Waterways consents.

Meanwhile, Crag End Barn, which dates back to the 18th century, has panoramic views over the valley and planning consent was granted for conversion to a single four-bedroom dwelling in September 2020. Initial development works have commenced and have been signed off by the Local Planning Authority (LPA). The rest of the farm buildings are situated around modern, well-equipped cubicle housing with automatic feeding and cleaning facilities.

There is a DeLaval 20:20 herringbone parlour and milking facilities, two bulk tanks, 305,000 gallons of slurry storage, two uncovered silage clamps, open straw barns, machinery stores, loose livestock housing and young stock holding pens.

The buildings also have scope for a range of alternate uses, including commercial storage or farm business diversification, subject to attaining the necessary consents, added the estate agents.

John Coleman, Head of Farm Sales, GSC Grays said “Greenbank Farm is an attractive combination of up to date dairy facilities, a comfortable and modern farmhouse, and the potential for additional residential development which makes it a highly desirable investment for anyone looking to own a first class dairy farm.”

The land is predominantly good quality, grade 3 farmland comprising a mixture of productive meadows and pasture with the main ring-fenced holding of a sum 96.38 acres and a block of 13.68 acres located a further one mile South.