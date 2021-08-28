The 2021 Yorkshire Post Rural Awards aims to celebrate our rural communities and businesses.

Due to demand we have extended the closing date for the 2021 Yorkshire Post Rural Awards to 6pm on Friday, September 3.

Editor of The Yorkshire Post, James Mitchinson, urged people to nominate for their chosen category and help “spotlight the incredible feats being achieved by businesses, individuals and groups in the countryside right now”.

“Yorkshire is undoubtedly a rural powerhouse,” Mr Mitchinson said.

“Our food and farming businesses contribute more than £100bn to the national economy and have shown their strength throughout the pandemic. We are lucky to have a rural industry and communities which have been the backbone of our region’s economic might and social vibrancy for centuries.

“Help us to champion rural voices by entering the awards.”

This year, we are delighted to welcome the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) as the headline sponsors. BASC is a strong voice at the heart of rural Yorkshire, with more than 150,000 members, and exists to support sustainable shooting and conservation.

BASC North director, Duncan Thomas, said: “The Yorkshire Post Rural Awards is a superb initiative which throws light on the fantastic work being done by the county’s farming and rural communities.

“BASC is very proud to be headline sponsor of this year’s event and to be sponsoring the Lifetime Achievement Award. After a really difficult 18 months for everyone, we’re hoping to see the innovation, dedication and talent of Yorkshire’s rural stars shine through in the entries for each category.