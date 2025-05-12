Defra crackdown on fake date labelling on eggs

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prosecutions followed investigations carried out by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) inspectors and took place between January and March 2025, involving multiple offences under the Egg Marketing Regulations.

These included the unlawful re-packing of eggs with altered or extended best before dates and breaches of required labelling standards and followed work by APHA’s egg marketing inspectors with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs counter fraud and investigation team.

Family-run Field Farm Eggs, based in South Newbald, East Yorkshire, was prosecuted at Hull Magistrates’ Court on February 24, following inspections conducted by APHA in December 2023.

Egg producers have been fined for switching eggs best before dates.

The inspections revealed that a batch of class A eggs had been re-packed and the best before date unlawfully extended. The defendant was found guilty of two offences and fined £1,000, with a victim surcharge of £400 and costs of £85.

On March 31, Phillip Hoyland of Summerley Top Farm, near Dronfield, Derbyshire pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

The charges arose following routine inspections carried out by APHA and a subsequent investigation by Defra’s Counter Fraud and Investigation Team. Hoyland was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months.

On March 24, Barradale Eggs of Ashford, Kent, was prosecuted at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court, following an inspection identified that eggs that had been re-packed. The company was found guilty of one offence and was ordered to pay a fine of £466 and costs of £85.

Holyfield Farm Fresh Eggs, based in north London, pleaded guilty to three charges at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on January 20, following inspections revealing eggs original best before date had been extended by four days. The court issued a fine of £2,000.

Aled Edwards, head of England field delivery for APHA, said: “It’s essential that consumers can trust the eggs they purchase are fresh, safe to eat, and clearly and accurately labelled.

“These cases demonstrate our robust enforcement procedures; across the country we have 35 inspectors who work in our field delivery teams and have the important role of ensuring regulations in the egg industry are adhered to. I welcome these sentences from the courts and hope they will act as a deterrent to others.”

Every egg packaging centre, regardless of scale, must comply with all relevant legislation, including comprehensive environmental and animal welfare rules.