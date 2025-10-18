Delight as nine-year-old rider lands championship with beloved pony at Horse of the Year Show

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annabel Makin Jones, of Micklefield, near Leeds, said the family was “very excited” about her daughter Jemima’s success with 11-year-old Wernderris Charlie Fox in the Andrews Bowen Arena at Birmingham on the closing day of the equestrian extravaganza.

She said: “I don’t think anyone can ever bank on winning at HOYS and then at nine years old being in the supreme championship at eight o’clock on the Sunday night in the main ring. She was also fourth in the open coloured class on her brother’s pony, My Country Belle, with all the adults. She was the youngest in the class by five years. We had the most amazing day.”

Reserve was awarded to another Northern combination, Burnley-based Reeva Gardner riding her mother Jade Gardner’s Latijn VD Helling, winners of the Westown Stud mountain and moorland non-Welsh breeds lead-rein pony final.

Jemima Makin-Jones with Charlie.

Annabel said she had bought the Welsh section A, by Uphill James Fox out of Wernderris Cha Cha, as a stallion two years ago and had him cut.

She said Charlie would never be sold. Annabel said: “He is just a delight. You couldn’t imagine buying a stallion and him being such a child’s pony. Sadly last year he did his annular and suspensory ligaments when she went eventing on him in the April and he was out for the season. He came back into work just under a year ago and he’s had a great year, champion at the Royal Highland, he won Derbyshire Festival and he won three classes at the Royal International Horse Show and then two at the Horse of the Year Show.

"The pony missed out on much of his season last year owing to injury and this marks the perfect end to his comeback. I can’t believe it, this really is the icing on the cake. It was so unexpected.

“When they won at HOYS Jemima cried. She was very emotional and he’s also her favourite pony, so he’s incredibly special. She was devastated last year when he was injured. He is every parents’ dream.

Jemima Makin-Jones and Wernderris Charlie Fox winning the Colne & Sweet Dreams Show Confectioners mountain and moorland mini champion title at HOYS.

"He hacks, does dressage, does showing, he jumps. My sister’s six-year-old daughter is learning to ride on him. Jemima can do anything with him. She would bring him in on her own, brush him, tack him up and go out riding on her own. I would never question his behaviour.”

Annabel said they were planning to go down the dressage route with Charlie, who was a working stallion and has covered numerous mares. He was backed late, aged eight, by Ellie Meldrum.

Jemima has her first competition on Charlie in the discipline this weekend at Northallerton, before starting her British Dressage youth training at the end of the month. Af ter a season on the flat, Charlie will return to working hunter classes next year alongside his ridden showing. Annabel said: “Our aim is to qualify for the Winter National Dressage Championships and then she will start jumping him again and be ready to go to do the working hunter ponies next year.”

Equestrian is in the genes for Jemima, with her mother being a former member of the British Dressage team, and having a grandmother who had show horses and a great grandfather who used to show jump.

Jemima Makin-Jones competing in the cauldron of the Andrews Bowen Arena at HOYS.

Jemima first learnt to ride at home on a 28-year-old Dartmoor and has previously ridden for Ilkley Riding Association at Stars. When she was six years old she was awarded the best rider in the mountain and moorland first ridden at the championships at Aintree.

Annabel said: “I feel the right thing to do is be an all-rounder, especially at nine years old. It gives you confidence, it makes you able to ride lots of different ponies doing lots of different things. You don’t want to become pigeon holed too early and I want her to have fun. This can’t just be about winning HOYS as much as we are absolutely elated. It’s really important that next week she does some dressage and the weekend after she goes and jumps at a Halloween showjumping competition with her school friends.”