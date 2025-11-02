​Destructive plant disease discovery paves way for better crops

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, which follows many years of studies led by biologists and chemists from the University of York, describes how a family of enzymes is produced by a microorganism called Phytophthora infestans, the infamous causative agent of the Irish potato famine and a recurrent threat to potato and tomato crops worldwide.

As climate change fuels more extreme weather and disrupts farming, crops are left more vulnerable to pests and disease. With global demand for food rising, every lost harvest deepens the risk of shortages and higher prices.

The York-based researchers, in collaboration with The James Hutton Institute and Université Libre de Bruxelles, have formed a team that has discovered that this pathogen employs special enzymes, called AA7 oxidases, to disable the plants’ early warning system, weakening their defences before they can respond.

An agricultural scientist investigates the damage caused to potatoes by insects carrying a cocktail of bacterial pathogens.

The team also showed that disabling the genes that encode these enzymes rendered the pathogen incapable of infecting the host.

Dr Federico Sabbadin, of the biology department’s Centre for Novel Agricultural Products, said: “It’s like burglars cutting the wires to your home alarm before breaking in.

"The trick is that the pathogen has evolved the same kind of enzyme activity that plants themselves use to keep their alarm signals under control.

“By attacking these alarm molecules, the pathogen switches them off before the plant can react - it’s as if the microbe has learned the plant’s own language and uses it against it. When we disabled the genes for these enzymes, the microbes became much weaker at infecting plants.

University of York biologist Federico Sabbadin.

"What we found is essentially new targets that we can use for crop protection. We are not developing the technologies to do that, but these have already been used in agriculture by some companies.”

He said the discovery had come as some companies are developing sprays for plants, as well as pathogens, to silence specific genes.

Dr Sabbadin said the research was providing new targets that companies or universities could decide to develop sprays against.

In the meantime, companies are also designing inhibitors. For example, molecules of proteins that can specifically target virulence factors like the ones the York researchers found, to block their activity.

Tomato crops, which face a recurrent threat from phytophthora infestans, which caused the Irish potato famine.

Dr Sabbadin said such inhibitors may represent another way that the discovery could be taken forward.

He said: "It’s also about understanding how this warfare between the plant and the pathogen has evolved. The more we understand about how it has evolved the more we can understand how we will progress.

“The pathogens develop a certain approach to attack the plant and then the plant responds, so it’s also about understanding how the plant’s immunity works and how the pathogen is manipulating this immunity, so it’s therefore generating a lot of fundamental understanding.

“The study we did shows that the pathogen is typing a language that the plant has evolved. It is using this language against the plant to silence the plant immunity. Of course we are interested in applications, there could be applications, but it’s also about understanding what has evolved over millions of years. This language that they are using to fight each other and other pathogens seems to now have the upper hand. But maybe we will find with new studies that the plant has developed its own inhibitors against these pathogen enzymes.”

“The discovery is still in progress and we may find that the plant already has an answer that it is evolving now that we could use in the future.”

By uncovering this hidden microbial strategy, scientists have opened the door to new ways of protecting crops. Blocking the AA7 enzymes could keep plants’ defenses switched on, helping farmers safeguard yields in an increasingly uncertain climate.

Dr Stephen Whisson, from The James Hutton Institute, said: “We need better strategies for protecting our food if we are to secure global food supplies in the future, and so this latest discovery is a real step forward in doing that. These enzymes are conserved across major plant pathogens, and their discovery paves the way for powerful new strategies in crop protection.”