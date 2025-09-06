Dressage star Becky Moody underlines determination after European Championships silver medal

Becky Moody has vowed to keep improving after winning a silver team medal and her career best major tournament placing, which saw her narrowly miss the podium, at the European Dressage Championships.

Competing with her own and Jo Cooper’s home-bred Jagerbomb, after four days of competition at Crozet, France, the rider from Gunthwaite, near Barnsley, scored 86.92 per cent in the freestyle.

The 45-year-old came ahead of her team-mates, training partner and Olympic gold medallist Carl Hester on Fiona Bigwood’s Fame, who finished seventh and fellow Yorkshirewoman and world number one Lottie Fry, who was placed tenth.

Former Driffield School student Lottie, who claimed her first FEI Dressage World Cup Final title earlier this year with 14-year-old stallion Glamourdale, used the championships to unveil their new flying themed routine.

Becky Moody and Jagerbomb, who have claimed fourth at the European Dressage Championships.

Speaking after arriving back from the championships at the equestrian training centre she runs with her sister Hannah, Becky said she had slightly mixed emotions about the result.

She said: “I was super pleased with him, I just know there’s more that we can do. We had some things that were much better than we’ve had and we had some things that weren’t as good as how we can do them. I’m always a perfectionist, always striving to be better.

"It was a little bit frustrating to have finished fourth, but that was behind three quite exceptional horses and riders, so I was equally delighted to having been up amongst them.”

Referring to her Beatles medley routine, which drew praise both for its complexity and quick changes, she said her piaffe-passage needed fine tuning and that she had kept Jagerbomb’s ear covers on due to the volume of music in the arena.

World number one dressage rider Lottie Fry and Glamourdale, who were placed tenth.

She said: “People are really enjoying it. I’ve had a lot of very positive feedback and it got good marks from the judges.

“It tries to fit in as much as we can to get the degree of difficulty mark as high as possible. I’ve tried to start with something a little bit different to other people. You see a lot of people start with the passage work. You always want to start with something that on paper you can do well. That’s what we were trying to do.”

The team placing marked a step up from the bronze the trio won at last year’s Paris Olympics.

Becky said: "It’s such a lovely team to be part of, we all get on really well. I train with Carl, he very much helps me warm up. Everyone has their own trainer, but we are very supportive of each other. Everyone wants everyone else to do as well as they can possibly do, not just for the team, but because we have got a lot of time and respect for each other.”

Becky Moody, of Gunthwaite, near Barnsley.

Becky underlined her and Jagerbomb’s success at the championships was the result of “a massive team effort”. She said: “All my guys here working at the yard are so great throughout the year, but also keep it running when I’m not here. “My competition groom, Kim Masson, has a full-time job in marketing and gives up her annual leave to come and help me at shows like the European Championships, so that’s very much appreciated as well.

"The World Class team that they’ve put around us is brilliant and it does enable us to perform at our best, so thank you to everyone who buys lottery tickets that helps put money in the UK Sport pot. “I hope we can inspire people – working with horses is a tough, but very rewarding thing, whether it’s a very basic or top level. We all do it because we love horses. The most important person I have to thank is Bomb!”

Becky said she and Jagerbomb would start working towards competing at the London International Horse Show before Christmas and that she was considering doing another World Cup show, but was yet to decide whether she would try to qualify for the World Cup final, which is being staged in Texas in April.

She said: “It’s quite a good opportunity to fly the horse and see if he travels well, but our priority next year is the World Equestrian Games. So it’s making sure anything we do over the winter season will help our experience ready for that rather than take anything away.”