Public Safety Officer Craig Lyons shared images of the hatchback with serious damage after the encounter in Bentham, on the edge of the Dales, today.

The driver ended up in a ditch after being startled by the game bird and a fence pole penetrated the windscreen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSO Lyons said: "This afternoon i assisted services at a single vehicle RTC in Bentham, amazingly the driver escaped with minor injuries. Our roads throw up many surprises and today a pheasant caught this driver out! Please drive carefully along countryside roads."

A metal fence pole penetrated the windscreen on the driver's side