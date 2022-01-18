Driver narrowly avoids being impaled by a fence post after swerving to avoid a pheasant in the Yorkshire Dales

A driver escaped with minor injuries after swerving to avoid a pheasant on a rural Yorkshire road.

By Grace Newton
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 6:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 6:06 pm

Public Safety Officer Craig Lyons shared images of the hatchback with serious damage after the encounter in Bentham, on the edge of the Dales, today.

The driver ended up in a ditch after being startled by the game bird and a fence pole penetrated the windscreen.

PSO Lyons said: "This afternoon i assisted services at a single vehicle RTC in Bentham, amazingly the driver escaped with minor injuries. Our roads throw up many surprises and today a pheasant caught this driver out! Please drive carefully along countryside roads."

A metal fence pole penetrated the windscreen on the driver's side
The unfortunate driver swerved to avoid a pheasant
