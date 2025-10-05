Equestrian - Young riders that are setting the pace

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representing Ilkley and District Riding Association eight-year-old Arya Young overcame competition from 58 others aged up to 15 years in the 50cm class on the Saturday, while the following day saw all 51 riders aged up to 18 who followed 14-year-old Scarlett Mcgibbley in the horse 70cms class unable to match her flawless performance.

Arya’s mother, Francesca, said while her daughter’s pony Marcus had taken her off the lead rein last year, Arya had spent this season getting to grips with the speedier 12.2hh Welsh section B palomino pony, Flo.

Flo had represented “a big step up” for the pupil at Queen Mary’s School, at Topcliffe, near Thirsk, added Francesca.

Scarlett Mcgibbley and Domino, who won the Unaffliliated Showjumping Championships 70cm senior class.

She said: “I’m usually quite nervous on the sidelines holding my breath, but the two of them have really got a great partnership and they fly round!"

Francesca said while Arya loved spending time with Flo, who is stabled at Boroughbridge Equestrian, everyone had been stunned by the combination’s latest performance.

She said: “We couldn’t believe it. We had walked the course together. The first six fences are not timed, but the last six are. She had really good speed and had really good turns. Arya’s very good at doing that herself. She knows how tightly to turn and when to do it.

"Arya does the NSEA classes at school and her teacher Alice Clennan has been really supportive and has also been to Ilkley’s six shows, where she has got better and better. There are some really fast riders and Arya’s been watching them and learning all summer.

Eight-year-old Arya Young and her pony Watchbank Mayflower.

"However, now that she’s going to be doing working hunters at Stars Champion of Champions she needs to slow down a bit and so she’ll need to do more flat work before then.”

Carol Dawson, chair of the club, said Arya’s rapid improvement had been down to hard work, talent and her dedicated parents.

She said: “They got the pony in December and even in April she was scared to canter it. She’s a cracking little rider, so focused, they’ve really gelled. She has come on leaps and bounds. She was doing lead rein last year and is now a dream to watch.

"You’ve got a good pony, but you need to use it to its advantage.

Scarlett Mcgibbley and Domino after their win at Aintree.

"I say to the little ones it’s not always about speed, it is about how you turn, but Arya does both. As an eight-year-old sometimes it’s hard learning a course, let alone a jump-off course.”

Carol described Scarlett’s round as “absolutely cracking”.

She said: “Even the commentator said ‘wow, what an excellent round’. Nobody touched her after that.”

Scarlett’s mother, Joanne Robinson, said: “We had an amazing day.

"Aintree is an iconic place and we weren’t expecting it at all. Scarlett was first in, did an amazing clear round in 30.65 seconds and had taken all the short cuts. She’s only 14 and she’s in the seniors.

"She was chuffed to bits and they made such a big deal of when they go back in the arena, they do it to the music and she had to wave to the crowd. It was a great atmosphere.”

Joanne said the result had been Scarlett’s first big win and represented a reward for all the hard work she had put in since she joined the Ilkley club aged ten, and in particular with her 14-year-old 14.3hh grey Connemara Domino, who is stabled at home.

She said: “He wasn’t hand-picked as a showjumper, he was just a pony that we went and bought when she was ten.

"Scarlett has worked hard with him and been really patient. He has been quite a forward pony and a pony that needs good technique. It’s nice when they’ve done it themselves and haven’t just been given this pony that does everything. She’s out seeing to him every day and he has a couple of days off.

"She does as much as she can with him. He wasn’t one of these £25,000 ponies who just did it. She had an instructor, James Tate, of Back Lane Stables, near Farnley, who picked her out and trained her and took her up to Ilkley.”