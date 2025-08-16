Ex-racehorse Noodle is leaping to a second successful career

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Tuesday he and owner Vicky Pears contest the Arena Eventing and Showjumping League finals at The Jockey Club Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) National Championships in Aintree.

The 19-year-old bay gelding, affectionately known as Noodle, is no stranger to the heat of competition.

He ran an impressive 105 times as a racehorse, under the guidance of Malton-based trainer, Ollie Pears. An established racing career included 12 wins and £84,862 in earnings.

Vicky Pears and Noodles Blue Boy will compete at the Jockey Club RoR National Championships.

Since retiring from the sport, Noodle has been under the care of Vicky, Ollie’s wife.

The 37-year-old assistant racehorse trainer at The Old Farmhouse Stables, was gifted Noodle from his racing owners following retirement in 2017. Since then, the pair have won numerous titles together.

Despite the prestige of the event, Vicky said she didn’t feel any pressure when competing with Noodle “as he’s been there and done it”.

She said: “Obviously there are nerves involved as you want to do well and it’s a big occasion, but we’ll do our best. It’s very different to racing. Any time I get to spend with Noodle is brilliant, he’s a pleasure to ride. He’s got such a good mind, a fantastic temperament on him.

Noodles Blue Boy and Vky Pears after winning the stable staff charity race.

"He’s been at our yard since he was a two-year-old. That doesn’t suit many, but he’s so happy being here.”

Vicky said Noodle had been an “out and out five furlong sprinter” and all he had known before being retrained was “getting from A to B as fast as possible”.

Vicky said after his retirement from racing she rode Noodle every day in training, but retraining him had not always been simple.

She said: “We always knew we were going to keep him. But there was one day I tried to bring him in from the paddock and one of the rails was down on the ground. I couldn’t even lead him over the rail on the ground, and I thought he’s never going to be able to jump if he won’t step over a pole.

Noodles Blue Boy racing career included 12 wins.

“Once he learnt he could take his feet off the ground and that nothing was going to happen to him he became a really careful jumper. The less I interfere with him now the better.

“Me and Ollie think it’s so nice that he’s had an entire hard and long career, 105 runs, racing and he’s still happy to mess around with me. This doesn’t happen very often."

More than 2,000 racehorses leave the sport each year, and like people changing jobs, these horses learn new skills and adapt to new environments.

Not all second careers involve competition, others provide therapy or are equally happy leisure riding or hacking.

Vicky said: "It is great to have RoR recognised, because so many former racehorses are capable of going on to do such remarkable things, and these championships shows how versatile they are.”

In April, the combination went to the Winter RoR Championships at Pickering Grange in Leicestershire and won the arena eventing class at their height level and came second in the showjumping championship.

Due to Noodle’s age, Vicky, who fractured an arm in a fall from a racehorse at the yard earlier this year, limits the competitions they attend, but this season has also seen them come second in a large class at Richmond Equestrian Centre.

She said: "The RoR National Championships are what we have been aiming for the whole year, and we just want to give it our best shot and enjoy the day.

"We’re not superstars, I probably hold him back if anything. It’s great to be involved in an event that highlights how capable the racehorses are after their racing career.

"It seems to be getting more recognition now. It’s amazing how many people have ex-racehorses that do stuff.”

The Jockey Club RoR National Championships is Great Britain’s largest event exclusively for former racehorses.

The six-day showcase features classes in showing, dressage, and jumping, culminating with the crowning of The Tattersalls RoR Ridden Showing Supreme Champion during Saturday’s evening performance.

David Catlow, managing director of RoR, said the championships celebrated the many diverse second careers thoroughbreds can enjoy after racing.