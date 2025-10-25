Facing ‘north face of Eiger’ over changes to inheritance tax

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to hundreds of farmers and landowners at the Owning A Farm in 2025 event at York Sports Club, secretary to the Central Association for Agricultural Valuers for the last three decades Jeremy Moody said when he and NFU president Tom Bradshaw met with the Whitehall officials in February they had been met by “the north face of the Eiger”.

Mr Moody was speaking ahead of farming minister Dame Angela Eagle stating the government still plans to remove agricultural property relief and business property relief on inheritance tax for all farm estates valued over £1 million from April.

Inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m will be liable to inheritance tax at 20 per cent, half the usual rate, as the Labour government announced in the budget a year ago.

Jeremy Moody, secretary and advisor to the Central Association for Agricultural Valuers, speaking at the Owning A Farm in 2025 event.

She said: “Despite some of the speculation in the press, there’s no likelihood that will happen. We have been in discussions, the Treasury have made their announcements, and they aren’t going to move.”

Mr Moody said the source of the speculation appeared to have been the Labour Rural Affairs group of backbench MPs.

He said: “We are clearly six weeks away from a budget, you should never say never in politics, it’s always possible that something else will happen, but why should this government that has been so intransigent on this, if possibly on nothing else, why should it give now?

“All the great, rolling extraordinary protests over last winter in the past. We’ve got the welfare arguments and the other issues in the world come through, which Labour MPs are going to put their careers on the line for this now?” He said during his meeting with Treasury officials they had displayed "completely no understanding of the business points put, no recognition of any of the arguments”.

Mr Moody added: “They knew all they needed to know and had considered all they needed to consider.

"I don’t see why anything would have changed in that and if it has changed, my next question is what is their price? Look at the public finances, they are grim. The black hole this autumn is worse than the black hole last autumn.

“We were given a very clear steer in late July when the government issued the draft legislation for inheritance tax, With two minor exceptions it was exactly what we were told in October.

“Were something to change and be helpful in the budget I would take that as an uncovenanted bonus, but not something to take your eye off the ball now.

“The real thing that the inheritance tax announcement has prompted is discussion within families and with advisors about how businesses go forward in future.