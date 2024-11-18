Family farm in Yorkshire village to be moved after noise and access complaints from locals

A Yorkshire village farm is to be relocated on greenbelt land following noise and access complaints.

The owners of Elmwood Farm, in Walton near Wakefield, have been given permission to build modern agricultural buildings further away from the village to prevent conflict with local residents.

A report to Wakefield Council said parked cars have caused problems for lorries and farming vehicles gaining access to the site on Oakenshaw Lane.

The family-run business has also had to scale back its livestock rearing due an increase in complaints from neighbours. The 390-hectare farm is used for both arable and livestock farming.

The farmhouse at Elmwood Farm, Walton, Wakefield, dates back to to the late eighteenth century.

It is owned by Pilkington Farms Partnership and operated by a tenant farmer.

A report submitted to the local authority on behalf of the company said: “Operating the farm in its current location within Walton village has become increasingly problematic.

“Accessing the existing farmstead with HGVs collecting grain, delivering fertiliser and delivering machinery has become virtually impossible due to parked cars obstructing the required turning circle.

“Similar problems are encountered when trying to access the site with tractors and trailers during harvest.”The document adds: “Complaints are regularly received about noise from agricultural machinery associated with general farming operations, especially during harvest time when the business operates late into the night and has a mobile grain dryer running.”

The plan includes a new farmhouse and buildings including a cattle shed and grain store. The new buildings will be 400m away from houses in the village, with a new access road from Common Lane.

Some of the current buildings, including Elmwood House, are Grade II-listed but described as “small and inefficient”.

The owners intend to submit further planning applications to refurbish and change the use of the existing buildings, which date back to the late 1700s.

The application was supported by Walton Parish Council and four residents. No objections to the scheme were received.

Peter Walsh, clerk to the parish council said: “It will benefit both the local farming community, neighbouring residents, and aid the free-flow of traffic on Oakenshaw Lane. The parish council are in favour of having a working farm in close proximity to the village so the surrounding fields are locally maintained and cultivated.”

A planning officer’s report said the scheme was appropriate for the greenbelt.