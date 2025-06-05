‘Farewell our friend’ - Cannon Hall Farm announce shocking death as fans left heartbroken

Cannon Hall Farm’s Rob Nicholson has shared the news of the “shocking death of one of our most prized and popular animals” in an emotional video.

Farmer Rob and Dave who appear on Channel 5’s popular … On the Farm series with Helen Skelton have announced the death of their shire horse stallion, Herkules.

In an emotional video on social media, Rob said Herkules died earlier this week, “which is difficult to take in at the moment.”

Herkules, who was three years old, had 18 hands (72 inches tall) and was well known through the Barnsley farm’s social media as well as being popular on TV.

Farmer Dave with the late Herkules Credit: Cannon Hall Farm

Herkules, a rare breed, had been staying at his stud in York, cared for.

Rob said: “On Monday night, Harry (who was caring for Herkules in York) was doing late checks and saw Herkules had not eaten his food.

“Five minutes later he went back to check on him and he was rolling on the floor.”

Harry contacted Rainbow Equine Hospital where he was treated.

The family-run farm in Barnsley sees its animals as part of the family Credit: Cannon Hall Farm

She attempted to flush out the blockage in Herkule's stomach to no avail.

The vet then called Rob at 3am the following morning saying the only chance Herkules had was to operate on him.

Rob wanted to give him every chance possible even though “they don’t normally survive the anaesthetic,” he said.

Rob said: “They did a great job. They removed the blockage.”

The veterinary team managed to get Herkules on his feet again but sadly there was still no movement in his stomach.

Rob said: “He faded away yesterday and passed away yesterday tea time. I never thought we’d have animals like that.”

Rob and Dave have previously described their animals as being like family to them all.

Herkules had previously been seen during spring trotting happily across the yard.

Rob said that they had a good run of shires but described Herkule’s death as a big “blow.”

In the video he said: “Our hearts are filled with sadness as we reel from the shocking death of one of our most prized and popular animals.”

Despite his tragic death, Herkules is due to have foals next year after he was taken to a semen collection centre.

Rob added: “Farewell our friend.”

Following the announcement on Wednesday (Jun 4), thousands of fans shared their memories of “champion” Herkules and their condolences to everyone at the farm. Fans described the news as "devastating" and “heartbreaking.”

Cannon Hall Farm has been flooded with messages.