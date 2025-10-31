Farm on the M62: A perfect day in our precious land - Jill Thorp

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a good hour of toil we made it to Hag Dyke, an ancient farmstead that is now run by the Ben Rhydding Scouts and accommodates numerous kids throughout the year. The lights of our little home for the weekend suddenly came into view much to the relief of some of our younger Scouts who by this point were tiring. The warden was already there and had got the fire lit which was throwing out some much needed warmth. In no time at all the huge sitting room that was once the barn was filled with rosy cheeked kids sipping hot chocolate.

The following morning dawned on what can only be described as a perfect day for exploring. Blue sky stretched overhead and the sun shone brightly down as we all headed towards Providence Pot, the start of one of the areas most notorious cave systems which runs directly below the farm house. It was our first stopping point, followed by a long and leisurely stroll down the incredibly beautiful Dowber Gill Beck and into Kettlewell. I rarely need reminding of how lucky I am to be one of Yorkshire’s own, born and bred in this breathtaking county that I’m blessed to call home and that day was no exception. The Scouts were also appreciative of their surroundings as they leapt from boulder to boulder across the beck whilst the little guy excitedly pointed out the Swaledale ewes grazing the steep slopes. With the thrill of staring down into Providence Pot behind them, we sat on the rocky beach next to the River Wharf for lunch before heading towards the neighbouring village of Starbotton.

We couldn’t have wished for a better day and it was with relief that the remote and beautiful farmhouse of Hag Dyke finally appeared on the hillside as a weary bunch made their way back to a huge, crackling fire and sumptuous feast.

Jill Thorp .