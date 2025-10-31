Farm on the M62: A perfect day in our precious land - Jill Thorp
After a good hour of toil we made it to Hag Dyke, an ancient farmstead that is now run by the Ben Rhydding Scouts and accommodates numerous kids throughout the year. The lights of our little home for the weekend suddenly came into view much to the relief of some of our younger Scouts who by this point were tiring. The warden was already there and had got the fire lit which was throwing out some much needed warmth. In no time at all the huge sitting room that was once the barn was filled with rosy cheeked kids sipping hot chocolate.
The following morning dawned on what can only be described as a perfect day for exploring. Blue sky stretched overhead and the sun shone brightly down as we all headed towards Providence Pot, the start of one of the areas most notorious cave systems which runs directly below the farm house. It was our first stopping point, followed by a long and leisurely stroll down the incredibly beautiful Dowber Gill Beck and into Kettlewell. I rarely need reminding of how lucky I am to be one of Yorkshire’s own, born and bred in this breathtaking county that I’m blessed to call home and that day was no exception. The Scouts were also appreciative of their surroundings as they leapt from boulder to boulder across the beck whilst the little guy excitedly pointed out the Swaledale ewes grazing the steep slopes. With the thrill of staring down into Providence Pot behind them, we sat on the rocky beach next to the River Wharf for lunch before heading towards the neighbouring village of Starbotton.
We couldn’t have wished for a better day and it was with relief that the remote and beautiful farmhouse of Hag Dyke finally appeared on the hillside as a weary bunch made their way back to a huge, crackling fire and sumptuous feast.
The Scouting movement is one that is close to my heart. I firmly believe that the outdoor challenges and adventures that this great institution offers, shape our next generation, creating a sense of belonging and passion where values and traditions are not forgotten. By now most of our division know our local sheep breeds, understand and uphold the countryside code and have a deeper connection to the upland landscape of Yorkshire. Time spent on the hill educates them about how precious these beautiful areas are and why we should cherish them. The little guy is never shy in coming forward when there is farming talk involved and eagerly shares his passion with them, whilst they all mimic the “JW farmers stance”!! These are lessons not taught in a classroom, but out on a windswept slope in the Yorkshire Dales, with rosy cheeks, wide eyes and endless laughter.