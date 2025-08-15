Farm on the M62: A quandary over child farm safety - Jill Thorp

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst his comparison to their participation in all daily chores was likened to those of children that were sent up chimneys during the Victorian era, I couldn’t help but feel he was hitting a nerve with many. There is without doubt a large number of children, born and bred with farming blood coursing through their veins that will quite happily live, sleep and eat the agricultural lifestyle from the minute they are born till they breath their very last. But for every child that has this wonderful and exhausting profession etched into their soul, there are just as many that find this way of life is quite simply not for them.

Paul and I know of several parents who have bemoaned the fact their children have no interest in the farm or what it has to offer. They have pleaded and begged, desperate for their child to continue their legacy, usually to no avail. Farming has to be the be all and end all with nothing else getting in the way and if it isn’t, then it just won’t work. It’s a sensitive topic, which I thought was discussed in a practical and non judgemental manner in the article but appeared to fall on deaf ears.

The agricultural sector is responsible for the greatest number of workplace accidents and fatalities far exceeding any other industry, a depressing number of which are children. Whilst the law may deem sixteen a suitable age for being in charge of large and powerful machinery, at which point do we as parents acknowledge that we are putting too much pressure on our treasured offspring to help out at a time when they should be enjoying themselves and just being carefree kids.

Jill Thorp.

There appeared to be little support for Joe’s words which was somewhat frustrating to see, as surely we all want the best for our children. The little guy’s desire to be on the tractor, carting straw, loading trailers is admirable and heart-warming and whilst I’m sure Paul would be most pleased with the extra pair of hands I am all too conscious of the fact that he is still a child and has little concept of the dangers that lurk on the farm.