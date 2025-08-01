Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their sight, their song and their very presence is the most cherished amongst all of our iconic upland birds.

In amongst the dark and cold days of early spring, seeing them once again return to share our moors with us always brings fresh hope and renewed joy as we turn our back on the trying days of winter and emerge into the brighter skies of spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The oystercatchers are still here, a couple of pairs that are seemingly joined at the hip. Their every move is made together, noisily and always brings laughter to our door.

An oystercatcher.

They are without a doubt, the most comical of birds, full of character and drama, choosing to spend most of their time with the mountain ponies, making their presence known.

Both nests were unsuccessful this year, the familiar print of our resident badger on the sandy beach of the reservoir telling us who was responsible for raiding the nest.

A depressing sight and one we see most years. Ground nesting birds are so vulnerable and have little hope of getting chicks hatched and fledged when the odds are stacked so highly against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lapwings, however, have faired better. Greater numbers giving a better success rate, but still the vast majority succumb to predators.

Both short eared owl nests were successful which was of huge relief following last year’s failure.

The depressingly long and wet spring had proven too much for them and like many other moorland birds, they were beaten by the weather.

Monitoring the birds that we share our home with has become something of an obsession for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luckily there are one or two locals who are significantly more skilled than me at bird spotting and devote long hours in all weathers patiently watching and recording, absorbed in their passion.

Ensuring we are providing the best habitat for them is of paramount importance to us, the place would quite simply not be what it is without them.

They are as much a part of the landscape as our sheep are, the two existing in harmony.

Whilst the future of our uplands lies in such peril with a wave of agendas threatening to alter our way of life and those of the precious flora and fauna, I will continue to fight for our land and the fragile yet brilliantly unique habitat and it’s inhabitants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We left the familiar surroundings of home at the weekend and headed north to the peaceful and untroubled open space of Northumberland.

A flying visit, but nevertheless one that refreshed the soul. I remember visiting this stunningly serene place as a child and instantly falling in love with it.

Full of history, and relics of an ancient civilization are deeply entrenched in this unique county.

It’s a place where you can spread your wings and take in the vast open skies that stretch endlessly. Despite it being a flying visit, it was filled with laughter and of course, sheep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is home to some of the oldest and most influential Bluefaced Leicester flocks in the country, two of which we were lucky enough to spend the day visiting.