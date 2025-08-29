Farm on the M62: Hoping for that prized red rosette - Jill Thorp

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, we were spared that embarrassment as Paul remembered in time. It was the little guy’s name that was carefully etched into the trophy for not only the breed champion but also the Whitefaced Woodland “Champion of Champions”, an accolade we’ve been lucky enough to win on several occasions. Desperate to claim this prestigious title again, the little guy has put some serious effort into his show team, to the point where I was abandoned last week and had to show the Leicester’s on my own. He’d been pretty confident that the competition in the Bluefaced Leicester pens was fierce and I’d be lucky to get a rosette.

His chances in the Whitefaced Woodland classes he’d surmised were significantly better and having a keen taste for the red rosettes, had promptly deserted me! It didn’t stop him keeping a weather eye on the proceedings two rows over in my ring, which had got off to a flying start with my aged tup, Ben standing top of the line. It came as no great surprise to find the little guy suddenly appear, quickly pushing me aside just in time to shake the judges hand and take the red rosette. Our shearling tup, Errol, didn’t fare quite so well and after an initial pull into fourth was as bemused as I was when the little guy, stating he could do better with his Woodlands, dumped Errol and without so much as a backward glance hopped over a couple of hurdles and was back with his other sheep.

By now, large crowds had started to gather, blocking his view across the rows of woolly backs, which was just as well as no doubt he’d have been back on my side had he seen my gimmer lamb take second place in a big, strong class! Taking the rough with the smooth doesn’t come into it with John-William, such is his desire to win, which surprises me somewhat as he’s been happy with lower placings when he’s been riding his beloved pony, Bronze. As it turned out neither his Woodlands or Leicesters got a look in in the championship but it didn’t dampen his day and we headed home in very good spirits.

Jill Thorp relays the thrill of winning a red rosette.