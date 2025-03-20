Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course the red marker spray is back in action and despite the flock supposedly being mine, I’ve noticed quite a few have suddenly got big red splodges on their sides. He’s named most of them and as is always the case, he has his favourites.

They’re all strong, healthy lambs and although I’ve yet to see one that could set the show ring alight, they’re here and thriving which is good enough for me. A couple of my older ewes were claimed last year and went to the Zwartble tup, known as Martin Luca King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luca performed his duties and the first of the “Black Leicester’s” arrived at the weekend. To the little guy, they are quite simply, amazing.

A Leicester ewe with its newborn lamb.

The first one, a tiny little dot of a thing is revered above all others. He’s so small, he could get lost inside my pocket, but to our son, he is magnificent.

Timmy, as he is now known, has not been quite so lucky on the mothering front. Maternal instincts appear to be somewhat lacking and the little mite spends most of his time following John-William and bleating for attention.

Despite being in thick straw and with plenty of bodies to warm the place up, the lambing shed has been a cold one so far for the new arrivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That icy cold wind blowing in from the east, finds it’s way in, stripping warmth from their bodies.

The threat of snow lurks just around the corner and despite the sun making quite an appearance over the last week or so, the temperatures remain very low.

The Deanhead valley seems to have become a regular dumping ground and every day brings a new load of rubbish. Sadly, building and household waste isn’t the only thing that is being abandoned up there as it seems to have become an ideal quiet spot to get rid of your unwanted dog.

These are not your ordinary family pets, however. The horrific injuries to their faces tell us all we need to know about the barbaric life these poor souls are leading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest one was a terrifying sight looming out of the darkness, dangerously close to our in- lamb ewes. A neighbour alerted us to his presence, late one night when we’d all gone to bed.

Paul headed straight up onto the tops and despite finding the dog, he wasn’t for catching or befriending. The sheer size of him and the threatening growl which he emitted made Paul keep his distance.

The last few days have been horrendous as we desperately look for the dog. For their own safety, the ewes have all been moved down to the farm whilst the search continues.

I’m yet again reminded of how truly low the human race can sink, all in the name of entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These poor creatures didn’t ask for this life they find themselves in and certainly don’t deserve to be dumped like a used up piece of trash.