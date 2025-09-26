Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Excitement, however, is rising as the Bluefaced Leicester sale catalogues are now available and despite someone showing no enthusiasm whatsoever, I’m counting down the days to the breed sale at Hawes. A few of my females have already left for pastures new whilst those at home are being prepared for the tup who will be joining them in the coming days.

In amongst the many gimmer lamb sales that happen at this time of the year, where tens of thousands of female lambs go through the ring, one particular sale caught everyone’s attention. All eyes and hope were on one lamb. One very special lamb that carried the weight of immeasurable grief and heartache yet incredible strength and bravery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was to be sold through the ring at Hawes, her proceeds going to a very special charity, Papyrus (Prevention of young suicide). There wasn’t an inch to spare around that ring on sale day and the level of support quickly became apparent as the bidding started. The lamb was sold and the market generously matched the price and sold her again. Her buyers put her up again, as did the next with the eventual amount finally topping £8,000. Donations totalling £1,000 were also made on the day.

The annual Swaledale Tup Sales at Hawes Auction Mart.

The success of her sale was testament to the farming community, doing what it always does; providing infinite support to those that need it. I can’t begin to imagine what the last month has been like for this family, but their strength, courage and sheer determination to not only keep going but to find the strength to help others at what can only be described as the darkest time of their lives has been nothing short of astounding. I’ve held the little guy so tightly in my arms as my heart has broken for this family and I’ve been humbled by their tremendous courage as they’ve faced the unthinkable.