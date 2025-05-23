Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fields were saturated, great rivulets gouged their way down the glistening green slopes, gateways quickly becoming completely waterlogged. It was horrendous and I’m glad we’ve been spared that misery this year. I remember the heater box for the lambs was running constantly, full of cold, shivering little bodies. Our kitchen floor was a sea of semi dried lambs, all desperately in need of milk and the rug in front of our log burner was hidden beneath yet more starved and frozen souls. It’s a very far cry from the baked brown fields and sweltering temperatures we’ve seen this spring. There seems to be no happy medium and whilst our lambing time has been an absolute breeze compared to last year, I can only begin to imagine the stress and worry our arable farmers must be feeling right now. It’s something I very rarely say or think but I find myself praying for rain.

The Bluefaced Leicester show sheep are now sheared in preparation for the upcoming agricultural shows, in particular the Great Yorkshire. Whilst we were successful in securing pens for both our Leicesters and Woodlands, many others were not so lucky. Paul’s brother, Casey was one of those which is a real blow as we all go together, the sheep, our gear, our food and enjoy our mini holiday as a family. It’s particularly upsetting for the little guy who quite simply idolises Casey and looks forward to this time as a family. The other concern is a rather nasty virus that has been spreading slowly across the country, affecting sheep and locking down many areas, restricting movement of livestock. It could prove a devastating blow for all agricultural shows this summer including the Great Yorkshire if we are unable to move sheep from one zone to another.

