Farm on the M62: Mixed emotions at the sheep sales - Jill Thorp

They are of course named and held in great affection by him which he was adamant meant other breeders would acknowledge and bid accordingly. Now our little guy is quite stubborn, in fact he’s downright set in his ways at times and trying to advise him on the rough value of his tup lambs fell on deaf ears. He strutted into the ring, head held high and proudly smiling ear to ear with his first consignment, the Zwartble tup lamb.

The auctioneer tried his hardest to get the bids going but despite the ringside being deep in potential buyers, there wasn’t one for the lamb that day. The smile started to fade as his next tup lamb entered the ring, sadly going the same way as the first; straight back home on our wagon! I’ve learnt to give the little guy a wide berth when things don’t go his way. He piles pressure on himself and feels the frustration of a poor market day more than he should. However, a quick trip to the cafe, one that rates highly on his market cafe scale, tempered the mood and once the chocolate brownie had done it’s trick, the smile was back and he headed to the Leicester pens with his head held high. It seemed only fair that he should sell my Leicester boys so as our tup lamb entered the ring I stayed back and let him get on with it.

The next to enter the ring was my favourite and had caused much arguing when Paul had announced that he had to go. I’d little room to stand my ground after our recent “accidental” purchase at Hawes at the beginning of the month, so my best lad who I had a very soft spot for entered the ring. Errol, filled the ring and like the little guy, proudly strutted his stuff. When the hammer finally fell, even Paul’s face was pleasantly surprised at what he made. John-William was ecstatic but I felt that awful sadness that comes when you have a favourite, a special one that you get attached to and know you’ll miss seeing them in the fields at home.

