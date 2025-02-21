Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A more subtle colour has replaced the awful Yorkshire Electricity Board green that has, up until recently coated every window, door, gate and outhouse and a fresh coat of white paint has been applied to the stonework.

We’d toyed with the idea of stripping the house back to the stone and doing away with the paint but as no one could agree on the topic, a fresh coat of paint was settled on, for the time being that is! As the work has progressed, the house has revealed more of its secrets hidden away behind false walls or quite simply boarded up. Initials scratched into the old stonework, little notes tucked in behind old light fittings leaving us wondering about the people whose lives were once played out in these very same walls that we now inhabit.

The little guy’s bedroom has been completely gutted and after some fairly aggressive demolition work and tearing down of walls, a beautiful cast iron fireplace emerged from the dust and cobwebs. The ash pan was still full and a small charred log sat in the bottom. It looked like it had been boarded up once the fire had gone cold, never to flicker back to life. I wondered how many years ago it was that the little fire glowed with warmth, filling the room that John-William now calls his. I’ve painstakingly brought it back to life, wire brushed, cleaned and painted it, although it’s unlikely it will ever be lit again.

The cladding around the huge beam that runs through his room was ripped off to reveal a gnarly and worn piece of oak. Again, endless sanding and oil has brought it back to life and I wonder where this beautiful piece of timber started it’s life, well over 300 hundred years ago. A quick online search has informed me that very few ship timbers were used in houses, especially ones as landlocked as ours! So any romantic ideas of our beams once sailing the great oceans as part of a mighty ship were quickly dispelled.