I can relate to so many of these posts; the black dog is no stranger in our lives. His visits, whilst sporadic can be overbearing, oppressive and frightening. He can arrive on the sunniest of days where wall to wall sunshine fills every inch of the yard and he can be there when the great grey thunder clouds roll heavily across the hillside. I see him in the yard, the slump in Paul’s shoulders alerting me to his presence and I watch as he follows him out onto the moor. He slopes behind, never tiring and seemingly impossible to outrun. The colour seems to ebb from the world when he is here, only returning when he moves on. We are not alone and despite many charities, organisations and support groups providing that desperately needed “shoulder to cry on”, the problem is worsening at a sickening rate. The lack of understanding about the pressures, debt and solitude a life in farming can bring seems to be paramount in the nations and in particular the governments inability to provide support for us. In fact as we move into these dark times, those in power seem hell bent on kicking us even further down that ladder of despair. We don’t ask for special treatment, we just want a fair deal and acknowledgement of the vitally important role we play in providing for an island nation. Whilst that stoic demeanour of so many battling on in the agricultural sector ensures food is still there, the people of Britain are still being fed, for many the fight has proven too much.