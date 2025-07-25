Farm on the M62: 'Our wonderful rural communities are being ground into the dirt' - Jill Thorp
Every day I sit and read stories, written anonymously for fear of a relative or friend seeing their desperation. Sickeningly despondent posts on social media, reaching out to the unknown, hoping for an answer, a solution to the endless debt and debilitating stress and anxiety. I read them, tears for these strangers coursing down my cheeks as I feel their pain; angry that our wonderful rural communities are being ground so very deeply into the dirt without a second thought.
I can relate to so many of these posts; the black dog is no stranger in our lives. His visits, whilst sporadic can be overbearing, oppressive and frightening. He can arrive on the sunniest of days where wall to wall sunshine fills every inch of the yard and he can be there when the great grey thunder clouds roll heavily across the hillside. I see him in the yard, the slump in Paul’s shoulders alerting me to his presence and I watch as he follows him out onto the moor. He slopes behind, never tiring and seemingly impossible to outrun. The colour seems to ebb from the world when he is here, only returning when he moves on. We are not alone and despite many charities, organisations and support groups providing that desperately needed “shoulder to cry on”, the problem is worsening at a sickening rate. The lack of understanding about the pressures, debt and solitude a life in farming can bring seems to be paramount in the nations and in particular the governments inability to provide support for us. In fact as we move into these dark times, those in power seem hell bent on kicking us even further down that ladder of despair. We don’t ask for special treatment, we just want a fair deal and acknowledgement of the vitally important role we play in providing for an island nation. Whilst that stoic demeanour of so many battling on in the agricultural sector ensures food is still there, the people of Britain are still being fed, for many the fight has proven too much.
It’s been so very difficult trying to comprehend why we are yet again mourning the loss of a friend who seemingly had such a bright future ahead of him. I have read line upon line of beautiful, heartfelt words about him and can now only hope he has found another journey elsewhere, one that provides him with the peace he couldn’t find here. In amongst the shock and sadness, I read the following words and they quite simply summed up how each and everyone of us felt.
“We would gladly walk 1000 miles across broken glass to hear your problems than sit in a packed church listening to your eulogy”
