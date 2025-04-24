Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul has even taken to hiding his biscuits in a futile attempt to keep them away from the marauding child! He has, however, excelled himself this last couple of weeks, working well beyond his years and reminding us of what an absolute godsend he is. There seems to be no end to his infectious enthusiasm, come rain or shine he is up and out the door and flying from job to job. Despite his endless attempts and long periods of time stood in front of a mirror pursing his lips, he is still unable to whistle. I’m sure once he masters it, he’ll never stop and his cheery whistle will be heard all-over the farm. Like his Father, he is able to remember every sheep, every lamb they have had and any previous issues or misdemeanours.

By the time the Mules and Continental sheep are lambed and the hill sheep begin, my enthusiasm is waning and they all begin to blur into one. I struggle to remember what I had for breakfast let alone what lamb a Moss Edge Cheviot lambed two springs ago. Yet the pair of them remember them all. His beloved Zwartbles have been slow to lamb, but the shrieks of excitement when they finally arrived could no doubt be heard right over on the dark side of the border.

My bank account is once again looking severely depleted as the summer agricultural shows are now reaching their entry deadlines. Having attended in the past, I was keen for the little guy to experience the Royal Highland Show this year. My heart sunk, however, as I read through the schedule and entry fees. The stabling alone was almost double that of other large county shows, including the Royal Welsh as were the entry fees. It quickly became clear that there was no way we could afford to go. It’s a huge undertaking for all involved to keep these big shows going, the cost alone is astronomical.

Sheep are judged judged at last year's Royal Highland Show.