Farm on the M62: Reservoir slowly revealing its past - Jill Thorp

The cows are being fed large, round bales of hay to compensate for the lack of grass with every field looking scorched and in dire need of rain. Whilst we’ve had the occasional downpour, it quickly runs off the baked land before it gets through to the parched roots below. With little rain forecast for the coming weeks, things are not set to improve. The ponies are having a mini break from showing as the ground is too hard to expect them to perform on without the risk of injury. The little guy’s pony, Bronze has been painstakingly wrapped in cotton wool prior to his appearance at the Horse of the Year Show in October, his only training to be done on a sand manège! Driving home from a successful outing with the sheep last weekend, we both remarked on the current state of the reservoir that sits below our farm. Boothwood, is at an all time low, I don’t think either of us have seen it quite so empty. The ancient dry stone walls that once crisscrossed the steep sided valley are seeing life again after years hidden in the peaty depths. They are a stark reminder of a long since forgotten past, the old meadows now submerged and lost forever. The original track to the farm which once crossed the river in the bottom has reappeared, the worn old cobbles littered with tiny fragments of broken pottery from another life. The ruin that sits on the edge of the reservoir must have been spectacular in it’s day, the broken mullions and huge, hand cut door lintels that lay half buried in the grass, a reminder of how impressive this once majestic building would have been. I was sent photos recently of the building taken just before it was demolished. I’d long since searched for photographic evidence and eventually someone on a local history group came up trumps. It’s hard to imagine that the old ruins, mostly buried and little more than a pile of weathered stones, once housed a hardworking family and livestock. I expect children would have played endlessly in the same meadows that the little guy once did, running up and down the undulating fields with not a care in the world. Our home is surrounded by many ruins, all bar one in a very dilapidated state. The oldest ones which once stretched across Moss Moor to the west, were bulldozed into the bottom of the motorway, erased from the landscape without a second thought. It’s a very different view that we look upon now from the one that would have been a hundred years ago. Progress and necessity wiping out heritage and tradition and a lifestyle once lived at a much gentler pace. For now, it remains to be seen just how low the water level will drop in the reservoir, perhaps we will finally see the very bottom with the remains of the river that once meandered it’s way through the valley.