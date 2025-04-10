Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have some superb lambs carrying fantastic bloodlines and real promise for the future. Lambing time is always an emotional rollercoaster, tiredness coupled with stress and anxiety makes the highs very high and of course the lows, painfully low.

We lost two of our best girls this year, plus their lambs which has left a huge hole in our hopes and hearts.

A homebred, that John-William had named Blackie, cherished above all others and a bought-in ewe that the little guy had placed way up on a lofty perch of greatness.

Their loss was quite simply heart-breaking, even more so as I watched the little guy weep over their still bodies.

Some may say there is no room for sentiment on a farm but I would beg to differ. Sharing your life with animals, bringing them into the world and caring for them is bound to create a bond.

And whilst they are here with us no matter the length of their lives, their welfare and quality of life should come second to none. Blackie had been special as she was incredibly affectionate.

When the little guy was younger he would clamber on to her back, his tiny fists grasping her fleece whilst he shrieked with delight. She was the first to come hurtling across the fields, desperate for attention, proudly showing off her lambs.

When the showing bug hit, the little guy would spend hours trimming her, standing her up and placing her legs.

No amount of fuss was too much for her, she lapped it up. Her loss has bit deep for him, but he accepts that life must come full circle, with death completing the journey.

Life and death go hand in hand and as quickly as some leave us, new ones are born. The arrival of a pair of Zwartble gimmer lambs early one frosty morning put the smile back on John-William’s face.

The slump he’d been carrying in his shoulders lifted as he admired the beautifully marked twins.

As the outside sheep are now in the full throws of lambing, the surrounding meadows and hillsides start to come alive.

The Lapwings and Curlews swoop and soar in the hazy blue skies above, whilst the sun pours warmth and positivity over everything. The inevitable conflict between farmers and other users of the countryside is ever present, causing completely avoidable and unnecessary stress for us at what is a critically important time of year.

A sense of entitlement mixed in with “It’s my right” leave us tearing our hair out in utter disbelief. Nobody has a right to cause others harm, to wilfully damage someone else’s property and wreak havoc on livelihoods.

My wonderfully bright and educational posters and signs have long since been discarded for no nonsense black and white warnings.

We have grown to develop a zero tolerance policy on livestock worrying and my newest sign clearly states, we always prosecute. It beggars belief that people put their dogs at such risk whilst still shouting about their rights, ignoring the very possible outcome for their pet if they continue to behave so selfishly.