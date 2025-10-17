Farm on the M62: Swan song had joy and heartbreak - Jill Thorp

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The journey went smoothly and we joined the long queue of horseboxes all waiting for the show vets to check passports and vaccination records. Despite knowing that everything was up to date, it was a nervous wait until we got the all clear and made our way across the giant car park to find a space amongst the sea of horseboxes.

Our warm-up time was 8pm that evening, the twenty minute walk through the NEC complex under floodlights with high speed trains tearing past, felt, as the little guy pointed out very distopian! The atmosphere was electric even in the warm-up but the pair of them quietly wove their way through the others, finding space and time to take in the surroundings. There was little sleep that night and we were back to the collecting ring for 6am the following morning.

My stomach was churning but my two best boys had found their calm as they quietly trotted round. The drawn order saw them in second so it wasn’t long before he was called forward. I stood behind the pair of them, the little guy sat tall and proud and Bronze simply glistening under the spotlights. How many times had I stood and watched this pair, holding my breath, willing them on. And now, their last performance together, their beautiful swansong. I

Kildale's Rachel Proudley and Easy Boy in the Horse of the Year Show puissance contest.

stood alone, fighting my emotions as they stepped forwards; a quick backwards glance from my boy, no trace of the nerves that had weighed so heavily on him all season, just a calm confidence. The curtains closed, Bronze’s silvery tail shining behind him as they cantered away into that famous arena. I found my spot on the edge of the growing crowds and watched with amazement as they sailed round the course, weaving in amongst the myriad of Christmas trees all strategically placed around the jumps.

Five years of blood, sweat and tears all suddenly came together, the last part of their journe all under the dazzling spotlights of the arena of dreams. His little face lit up as they sailed over the last fence, bending low over Bronze’s neck whispering words that were meant for their ears only. Perhaps a heartfelt thank you. Thank you for being my pony, my constant support, my port in a storm when life has been so very hard for me.