I can’t say we weren’t glad to see the back of him. He’d cost us a lot of money when he’d head butted a large conservatory window whilst residing in Farnley. He’d wreaked havoc amongst some pedigree Texel ewes and he’d done a fair amount of damage at home. Nevertheless a search party was summoned and he was spotted right on the edge of our land. He’d absolutely no desire to be caught and with one final look of defiance cast in our direction, he crossed the border and disappeared. The trouble with our borrowed Lonk was that he was a Lancastrian, born and bred. The red rose of his beloved county was etched into his very soul and despite being given some top notch Lonk girls, he just couldn’t stomach the soil of Yorkshire under his hooves. With this in mind, I half expected a phone call from his owner that would start something like

“You’re not going to believe this, but......”

I became convinced that he was heading home and like something out of a Disney movie, he would make the long and perilous journey from the bright sunny skies of Yorkshire across the dark and dismal valleys of Lancashire all the way back to Whitworth. As the weeks turned into months and with no sightings we sort of put him out of our minds. Until a couple of days ago, when a phone call out of the blue reminded us that he was still at large. He’d done pretty well and covered a fair distance until he’d decided to settle in a paddock with some unsuspecting ponies. He of course took some catching and wasn’t going to give up his freedom that easily. As Paul’s dog, Sam set about the job in hand, the lady whose paddock the Lancastrian lout had taken up residence in explained how he’d just appeared one day and despite vanishing for up to a week at a time, he just kept coming back. Her son, roughly the same age as the little guy had other ideas for the Lonk when he piped up

“Wi were gonna eat him Mister”

