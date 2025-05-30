Farm on the M62: Trusty dog and hobbling 'madman' saw off intruders - Jill Thorp

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I must have been more tired than I realised as I managed to sleep through our alarm warning system when it went off in the early hours one morning.

The alarm, which was in fact Boo, out trusty guard dog was going off for some time before my tired brain kicked into action.

By the time I realised Boo was doing her best to wake us, Paul was already downstairs and in a rage.

Jill Thorp's dog boo helped scare off intruders.

It must have come as quite a shock to the intruders who were making their way into our yard to be suddenly confronted by Boo, teeth bared and the courage, fight and loyalty of a thousand guard dogs all packed into one tiny little wiry haired body.

The even greater shock, however, was the half deranged mad-man that followed hot on her heels, cricket bat held aloft whilst sporting his finest stripy boxers and well worn clipping vest.

To add to this, in his rush to see off the thieves, one slipper had come adrift so he was hobbling somewhat on the stony yard.

Whatever the reason, the low-life intruders were sent on their way and a slightly out of breath dog and a very out of breath farmer returned to bed.

There was much merciless mocking a day or two after, when the little guy and I arrived home to find one of the telegraph poles laying flat in the grass and the telephone wires strewn around.

I’d a fair idea about who and what had happened but nevertheless I strung out the ribbing until he eventually confessed to the killing off of our phone line.

Apparently the sun was in his eyes when he reversed his wagon down the drive and the pole, which has stood there for many, many years, suddenly appeared from nowhere.

There was no damage to the cattle wagon, just a huge dent in Paul’s pride and weeks of leg pulling from the rest of us.

We have the usual stragglers still left to lamb, keeping Paul tied to the farm and his mood one of utter desperation for it all to be over.

Lambing time seems to have really dragged on this year and we’re all in need of a change of scenery.