Farm on the M62: What a way to end show season - Jill Thorp

Thankfully there were plenty of hands to help us and we were soon unloaded and able to grab a quick brew before judging started. Hope show and Sheepdog trials is the ultimate event for our Whitefaced Woodland flock with the final judging of the “Champion of Champions “ taking place here. It was fantastic to see such well supported classes with huge crowds marvelling over all our wonderful hill breeds.

Competition was fierce but the little guy held his own coming away with a win in the aged ewe class. The final accolade, however, went to his good pal George with his shearling ewe and the little guy very happily settled for the reserve champion of champions with his aged tup. Both lads who had spent the previous day tearing down the slopes on their mountain bikes now stood side by side with their sheep, elated with their wins.

With the dreaded return to school looming, I took the little guy for a last minute break up to our favourite beach at Bamburgh. We were well and truly blessed with the weather and spent several days under a glorious blue sky soaking up the sun and catching the waves. A drive through some absolutely breathtaking scenery took us past farms that I could only dream of owning and eventually after an hour of fantasizing about lottery wins and remote Northumbrian farms we arrived at Bellingham show.

Jill Thorp .

It would appear that even whilst we are on holiday we can’t stay away from a show and Bellingham certainly didn’t disappoint. After admiring some rather superb Leicesters we wandered round the showground, the little guy gleefully emptying my purse at every stall we walked past. He won his round in the laser clay shooting, astounded onlookers when he hit the bell twice on the carnival test of strength game “High striker” and even surprised me when he announced he was going to enter the Northumbrian wrestling competition.

Unfortunately the sun had beat a hasty retreat at this point and dark rain clouds loomed overhead. As the first drops started to fall, the competition began and he stood watching whilst a helpful local lad explained the rules to him. By the time he entered the ring, the rain was really coming down although it certainly hadn’t put the crowds off as they lined the edges of the ring, all eager to cheer the wrestlers on.