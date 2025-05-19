Farmer responsible for 'horrific conditions' avoids jail over animal neglect

A man who was responsible for a farm where cows suffered horrific conditions and neglect has avoided prison.

A judge heard that Malcolm Mosley, of Primrose Farm in Riddlesden, had overseen the worst conditions an animal health officer had ever encountered. A dead cow was found trapped under mud, one cow had an ingrown horn that was piercing its flesh and others were severely malnourished.

Mosley, 62, had been told at an earlier court appearance that he was likely to face prison after admitting a series of animal welfare charges. Appearing at Bradford Crown Court to be sentenced on Friday (May 17), Mosley was instead given a 12 month community order that will require him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

The court was told that the animal suffering was down to Mosley’s incompetence as a farmer, rather than any sadism.

The judge, Recorder Davies, said Mosley had devoted his life to farming, and had a “bond” with his animals.

The court had heard Bradford Council had sent officers to the farm on Ilkley Road in September 2022 after concerns were raised over animal welfare on the site. Around 45 bovines were on the farm at the time.

Over a period of 13 visits over a six-month period inspectors found numerous horrific scenes on the farm.

These included:

– A cow with scarring to its rump that had been caused by a bull attempting to mate with it. Bulls and cows were not kept in separate areas.

– A cow found to be very thin and with a broken leg

– A bovine was identified with an ingrowing horn that had pierced skin behind its eye

– A cow found dead and submerged in mud inside the barn and one bovine was stuck in frozen mud around the hay feeder outside the entrance to the barn

– That no bedding was found in a barn where cows were kept

– Barns were covered with slurry and faeces

– Bovines found tethered

– Water troughs in cowsheds left empty and no hay for cows to feed on.

Officers issued numerous notices to Mosley ordering him to improve conditions, and have animals checked by vets.

Clare Walsh, prosecuting on behalf of Bradford Council, said Mosley did little to comply with the notices, and in some cases had animals shot rather than have a vet treat them.

She said: “Some animals were beginning to starve – their condition only improved following the council issuing a notice to Mosley.”

Since it became clear Mosley would be given a ban on keeping animals, he has had all the cows on the farm euthanised.

Kathryn Pitters, representing Mosley, said he had farmed since he was a child, and inherited Primrose Farm from his parents.

He had recently suffered periods of ill health, including a heart attack that led to one of his court appearances being delayed.

She said: “62 is not an old age, but it is a long time for someone to work in such a physically demanding role.”

She said he had also acted as a carer for his parents in recent years.

She told the court: “With the benefit of hindsight, he wasn’t up to the job of managing a farm, and that unfortunately showed in the animals in his care. He is someone who acted incompetently rather than being deliberately sadistic.”

Recorder Davies said: “It seems that over a period of time since 2020 various problems that arose for you contributed to your gradual inability to manage animals properly. A continuing factor in this unnecessary suffering was your failure to seek assistance or advice. Clearly suffering was caused to these animals by a lack of proper care and a failure to obtain veterinary surgeon’s advice.

“Any improvements you did make were basic and not maintained. It is plain to the court you have given your life to farming, and you have a bond with your animals. You have operated the farm single handedly for 20 years.

“It has been an extremely hard life in many ways. I have read that you have shown a deep regret, shame and embarrassment over these offences.”

She gave him a 12 month community order and 300 hours of unpaid work.