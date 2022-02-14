Farmers' mental health in the spotlight in new charity campaign Mind Your Head

Some 92 per cent of farmers under the age of 40 rank poor mental health as the biggest problem they face today, a ten per cent increase in four years, according to the Farm Safety Foundation.

Wellbeing markers have also dropped in the younger generations, with 36 per cent of farmers in the UK saying they are “possibly” or “probably” depressed, the poll revealed.

Women are far more likely to be depressed, according to the study, with experts saying this could be caused by their working multiple roles on the farm as well as bearing the brunt of childcare duties.

The charity’s awareness week, Mind Your Head, begins today to illustrate actions being taken to break down barriers to discussing mental health in farming.

Some 44 suicides of people working in farming and agriculture were registered in England and Wales 2020, according to the Office of National Statistics.

“We need to talk about our feelings and let everyone living and working in farming know that it’s completely ok to have feelings, good and bad, but it’s also important to let them out.

“Many living and working in rural communities are suffering and doing so in silence. As an industry, it’s time to ease the pressure, stop expecting people to be perfect and start talking openly about feelings with people you trust.”

The campaign is also being supported by former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher.

He recently bought a farm in the Peak District, which has been documented on BBC TV programme Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

“I feel really privileged to have been welcomed so warmly by the farming community, who have supported me so much since I started my farm last year,” the 2019 Strictly champion said.

“Before joining farming, I had no idea the community was so heavily impacted by bad mental health.

“Campaigns like Mind Your Head are so important if we’re going to chip away at the stigma that surrounds mental illness in the industry.

“If one person reads about Mind Your Head and decides to reach out or to check in on a loved one, that’s a step in the right direction.

The charity has previously brought out a book, The Little Book of Minding Your Head, aimed at encouraging farmers to talk about mental wellbeing.

Mind Your Head runs all this week, with farmers encouraged to share their stories of overcoming mental health problems across social media channels using #MindYourHead.

Two Yorkshire podcasters have joined a rallying call for better mental health awareness in farming.

Lizzie McLaughlin and Becca Wilson, of the Boots and Heels podcast, both work in agriculture.

Ms McLaughlin, who has anxiety, said: “I realised how important it is to talk about it and to seek help and that it’s not a weakness, it’s a strength.

“Isolation can be huge in agriculture.”

Ms Wilson said: “It’s really important to ask twice if you’re worried about someone. I’m definitely really guilty of saying ‘I’m fine’.