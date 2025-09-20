Farmers to back grassroots movement’s protest tour

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaign group Farmers To Action’s Trailer of Truth will be driven by different farmers in stages, with handovers in towns and villages across England’s largest county to highlight the mounting issues that farmers are facing, culminating in a rally outside the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on September 28.

The trailer, which will head into North Yorkshire following a rally at Darlington Auction Mart attended by Shadow Farming Minister Robbie Moore, will carrying banners and a mobile postbox for letters to MPs.

Organisers of the protest said that among the issues they wanted to highlight to the Government were the proposed reforms to inheritance tax, changes to national insurance contributions, inadequate rural protections and a lack of focus on food and energy security.

Farmer Phil Wise, speaking at the Back British farming rally at Thirsk Market Place last November.

The campaign is being promoted under the slogan ‘Truth over spin. Accountability over excuses’.

Farmers To Action said its four trailers travelling from different parts of the country to Liverpool featured “some truly heartfelt and strong messages”.

A spokesman for the group said: “These messages are all about fighting against inheritance tax and other harmful farming policies that Labour has put in place that are really hurting our rural communities.

“It’s time to unite. It’s time for all of us to stand shoulder to shoulder with our farmers and take on this Labour Government and their empty promises.

“The time is now for the public to join hands with our farmers, stand as one, and push back."

The trailer will visit Thirsk Auction Mart on Tuesday, at 4pm, when Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake will hold a discussion with Young Farmers groups from Selby, Escrick, Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside, Northallerton and Thirsk.

Thirsk farmer Phil Wise, who organised a well-attended rally in the market town in November to protest about unsustainable pressure facing agriculture, said the trailer would be signed by farmers and draped with the county flag as it passed through the area. He said: “I’ve seen pictures of the trailers and they already look really impressive.

“Another week and they’ll look even more impressive, as they’re running out of room for farmers’ signatures.”

Mr Wise said in addition to well-documented challenges facing farmers, moves to digitise tax and fundamentally change how some taxpayers keep records and report to HMRC would exacerbate cash flow issues in the agricultural sector.

He said: “It looks as though profit and loss will be worked out on a three-monthly basis, which is no good to farmers who sell everything in three months and run at a loss for the next nine months of the year.

“A lot of farmers only sell once or twice a year. The system isn’t going to match the cash flow of the business.

“It looks to me as though as we have lost all SFI payments and subsidies from 2027/28.

“I would like to think we will get something back, but realistically I don’t think we will.

“Everybody’s at a point where they’re wondering is there any point in going on?