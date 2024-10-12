Farmers urge Government to focus on high quality British produce in shops

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call follows the Government indefinitely postponing a move set out by the previous Conservative administration’s as part of the Tory government’s “Safeguarding the Union” announced in January to force food manufacturers to put “not for EU” labels on all meat and dairy products sold across Britain.

Businesses in England, Scotland and Wales have, since last October, had to label meat and some dairy products sent to Northern Ireland as “not for EU” to prevent them being moved out of the province.

The post-Brexit policy had been part of a package of proposals to implement the Windsor framework, agreed last year as the Government sought to ensure the same rules applied across both Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Farmers drive tractors over Westminster Bridge after a demonstration organised by Save British Farming against UK food policy and food labelling regulations.

Critics of the proposal had claimed the labelling would cause chaos for producers and suppliers, and the Food and Drink Federation had estimated the cost to the industry of the new requirements at £250m a year.

Instead, the government has announced a review of the policy.

CLA Director North, Harriet Ranson, who was raised in Yorkshire and has over 15 years of experience working in the agricultural sector, including as a lecturer at Bishop Burton College, said the “not for EU” labelling concept had always been “a nonsense”.

She added the 11th-hour policy reversal showed the Government acting “sensibly in relation to responses received on their consultation”.

Ms Ranson said: “Changing the labelling would have been very costly for the supply chain and confusing for consumers.

“More effort should be made to celebrate British farmers by clearly delineating their top quality produce on shelves and the high environmental and animal welfare standards it adheres to.” Judith Bryans, chief executive of Dairy UK, said the association and the wider dairy sector welcomed the new announcement.

“Had this initiative gone ahead with new labels being required on pack by 1 October, it would have resulted in chaos for dairy and added significant unnecessary cost and a huge admin burden to businesses.

“We’re very pleased that the government has listened to and reflected on the concerns we raised on behalf of our members.”

However, Nan Jones, trade policy manager at the British Meat Processors Association warned the labelling proposal may come back on the table following the review.

“Frustratingly, we only received official guidance from Government one day before it was meant to be implemented", she said.

“This is another example of businesses being left in limbo until the last minute.

"Many companies have incurred unnecessary costs preparing for this only to find out that it’s been put on hold.