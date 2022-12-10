Farmers have been urged to take action to protect their farms, buildings and equipment as winter weather approaches.

It comes as the weather forecast predicts frost, snow and colder temperatures particularly for North Yorkshire, the North Yorks Moors and the coast.

The warning comes after last year’s Storm Arwen battered the countryside at the end of November 2021 with rural insurer NFU Mutual claims figures totalling more than £80m for farms, homes and other rural businesses.

This was followed by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, which hit the country in quick succession earlier this year.

Together, the storms caused damage totalling more than £170m as NFU Mutual supported over 20,000 customers with claims.

Fallen trees, branches and debris caused damage to vehicles and machinery, while high-wind speeds of up to 120mph ripped roofing sheets and cladding off homes and farm buildings.

There were also widespread power outages disrupting farm work and transport routes.

NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist Hannah Binns said: “Isolated rural communities, farms and dwellings are more at risk from extreme weather, so we are urging everyone to plan ahead and take great care if working outside in stormy conditions.

“There are a number of preventative steps farmers can take while the weather is calm, such as identifying safer ground to move livestock to in the event of flooding or snow, but human safety should always be the number one priority.

“It is also worth noting alternative fuel and power sources in case of a power cut or disruption, such as making sure generators are in working conditions and able to run at full load for long periods of time.

“It is important to keep up-to-date with weather warnings and have your insurer’s details to hand.”

Before the weather turns NFU Mutual is recommending that farmers check that tiles, slates, and roofing sheets are in place and put away any items that cannot be secured, protect and lag water pipes in vulnerable areas and know where the water supply is, prepare for power cuts and have torches and batteries to hand and make sure any generators are ready to use if required.

They also suggest to plan evacuation routes to get staff and livestock to safety in the case of extreme weather such as floods – identify higher ground that you can move livestock to in event of flooding.

NFU Mutual has a network of 295 Agency offices who know their communities and are on standby to progress repairs after the storms, including making emergency payments and settling simpler claims immediately.

