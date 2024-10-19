'Farming and boxing work quite well together - it's like doing a strength conditioning session all day'

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward, twice national boxing champion as an amateur and an England international, made a winning debut in his first fight as a professional three weeks ago beating Nicaraguan Engel Gomez in Sheffield. It’s the next step on a dual career he’s combining between boxing, and farming alongside his dad James.

Edward says the two are a good fit as he makes his way as far as he can go in the sport.

“Farming and boxing work quite well together because with being at home working on the farm it’s like doing a strength conditioning session all day. I’m either carrying bags of feed or lifting all kinds of kit. And we make use of the farm buildings as we have a rope climb hanging from one of the sheds and a punch bag under one of them.

Championship boxer Edward Hardy gets a bit of practise in at Marr Grange Farm, Barnsley.

James tells of Edward having being pretty good at football, boxing and on horses when younger, which has led to his focus now wholly on boxing and that they’re both enjoying his son’s journey.

“Edward won the British National Riding Club Competition for show jumping at Lincoln when he was 14. Our two daughters Isabel and Amelia are both very good too. Isabel competes at a high level in dressage. I think they get the sporty gene from their mum. Leanne, my wife, who was an eventer.

“We never expected to get as far as we have with Edward’s boxing. When he won his first Yorkshire title we thought we’d won the earth. He went on to win it nine times and now we’re on this professional journey.

Edward says he started boxing when he was 8 years old.

“I was boxing, playing football and riding horses. I then chose boxing and horses, and at 15 had to make the decision between them. What brought me into boxing was watching people like Ricky Hatton on telly with dad. On my way to school we used to pass Scawsby ABC which I joined and stayed until it closed when I was 10, moving to Highfields Boxing Club, near Woodlands. I now train at Steel City Boxing Club in Sheffield three days a week and two nights at Highfields, plus what I do on the farm.

Marr Grange Farm has been in the family since 1936 when John Hardy, James’ grandfather, began renting what is now a 500-acre mainly arable farm that has also seen the family as breeders and finishers of pigs since the 1960s. They have Large White Landrace crossed sows.

John Hardy’s sons purchased Marr Grange Farm in 1953 and Philip Hardy, one of John’s sons and wife Susan own it today with James and his sister Nicola.

“On the farm it’s myself and Edward, and farm shop-wise it’s my sister Nicola and her husband Ian mainly today, but mum and dad are still very much involved,” says James.

“Our arable cropping is mainly winter wheat and winter barley with generally about 180 acres of wheat and 100 acres of barley, all of which is grown, as well as 40 acres of beans, to feed the pigs. Our only crops sold are oilseed rape, we grew 70 acres this year; and sugar beet 30 acres.

“We grew some linseed this year but that was only because of the way the weather was when establishing crops last year. We had pretty much a wash out for months and I’d thought of putting in spring barley, but the linseed grew okay when we did get it in but has caused us issues just on timing because we only combined it last week.

“Yields overall were all a lot lower than normal, which for us is between 3.5 to 4 tonnes for wheat on what is good limestone land. We only hit just over 3 tonnes per acre this year. One bright spot was a new wheat variety Redwold that did well and we are putting more in for next year’s harvest. We’ve had our oilseed rape in for a month and that’s growing well with no sign of flea beetle.

“We’re using either the plough or min-till dependent on what is needed, and we have a little bit of land in stewardship with wild bird seed and wildflowers mainly on headlands, awkward corners and along sides of woods. We’re using stewardship for our own convenience rather than going into it massively.

James says farming was always his future from being a boy.

“I always wanted to farm from being young. I studied for a year at Bishop Burton College, where I met Leanne, a gamekeeper’s daughter who was studying equestrian. I was a member of Doncaster YFC and the girls are involved there today. Edward goes to the functions but can’t get to meetings as he’s busy training.

James says the farm shop and tearoom is a source of pride for the whole family.

“The farm shop came about when I got back from college in 1990. Dad had got fed up selling to processors and just having to take what price they said and so we started selling direct, wholesale to other butchers. The shop then started as a spin-off.

“It’s become really popular and gets a lot of people in regularly. Nicola and Ian do such a great job. It has a butcher’s counter, a deli, the rest of the shop includes other produce from farmers in the area, a bakery and tearoom. Ian is head butcher and they sell a lot of meat and it’s all from Yorkshire. The shop supports lots of businesses in the area and has a team of around 30 including part-time and casual staff.

Edward says the support he receives for his boxing career, not just from his mum and dad but everyone, was never more so than when he fought for the first time as a professional.

“I had loads of support. It was like the whole farming community was behind me as Farm Boy. It went brilliantly. It was a great night. I’m looking forward to lots more.

Edward says he’s going to box at super bantamweight, but boxed against Engel Gomez who was three weights heavier and won. He’s around 60 kilos, just over 9 stone. He needs to shed 5 kilos to reach super bantamweight.

How different is life for Edward as a professional boxer?

“At the moment it isn’t too different. I’m still working every day on the farm.

“My manager’s Lee Eaton at Let’s Go Management and I’m promoted by Izzy Asif who has his own company GBM Promotions.

Edward may have a way to go before he’s in the ring with WBC and WBO World super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue of Japan but he’s looking forward to carrying a title belt back to Marr Grange.