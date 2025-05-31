Farming community welcomes long-awaited bill to tackle livestock attacks taking major step forward

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NFU regional board chair William Maughan was speaking after a private members bill to give police tougher powers against irresponsible dog owners clears a key stage in parliament unopposed.

He said: “It’s good news to see the issue being taken seriously. Anything that passes into legislation to support farmers has to be positive news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Livestock worrying is a serious issue for many members, with it having both a financial and emotional impact.”

William Maughan, NFU North Regional Board chairman, who had been set to apply for an SFI scheme.

The bill, introduced by Conservative MP Aphra Brandreth, said seeks to decrease the number of livestock fatally injured by attacks and incidences of worrying.

It would give police extra powers, enabling them to seize dogs following serious incidents, enter premises where necessary, and take samples from both livestock and dogs to support investigations.

She said: “For too long, farmers have been subject to livestock attacks that have crippled operations and put animals through horrendous ordeals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legislation follows numerous bids to introduce similar laws in recent years.

Sheep graze above Lofthouse looking down onto Gouthwaite Reservoir in Nidderdale.

Proposals to bolster the law surrounding livestock worrying were abandoned in June last year when the Government shelved the Animal Welfare Bill.

Some 20,000 people responded by signing a petition urging police and crime commissioners to push for legal reforms to prevent dog attacks on farm animals.

A recent National Sheep Association study found 87 per cent of farmers had experienced at least one dog attack on their flock over the past year. In many cases, the attacks were associated with dog owners refusing to keep their pets on a lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The association highlights how barking, chasing and physical attacks can all have devastating effects on sheep, especially at this time of the year when so many sheep in the fields are heavily pregnant or have young, vulnerable lambs at foot.

Last month, Katie Taylor, owner of the Drewton Estate in South Cave, East Yorkshire, spoke of her horror at seeing a newborn lamb die after being attacked by an off-lead dog that had strayed off a public path.

Aysgarth sheep farmer and NFU member Stuart Raw said while there was a big rise in dog ownership in lockdown, many people do not understand what can happen in the countryside when they don’t have control of their dogs.

He said: “Sadly the situation has been getting worse. It does have a financial impact on the business, but the animal welfare issue is the main concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is really awful to see the animals suffer in this way, and it is upsetting for the pet owners who just didn’t expect their dog was capable of such things.”

NFU Mutual estimates that farm animals worth almost £1.8m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024, a fall of 26 per cent compared to the previous year.