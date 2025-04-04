Farming groups urge Starmer to keep food standards out of any US trade deal

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged there will be an economic hit for the UK from the 10 per cent import tariff that has been put on British goods entering the US.

Ministers have said they will keep working towards a trade deal with the US, but Sir Keir Starmer stressed that “nothing is off the table” in terms of a response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing senior executives from some of the UK’s biggest companies in Downing Street yesterday morning, Sir Keir said: “Clearly, there will be an economic impact from the decisions the US has taken both here and globally.”

He said that “nobody wins in a trade war” and stressed the UK had a “fair and balanced trade relationship with the US”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (centre) chairs a roundtable with business leaders including Julia Hogett (left) DBE, London Stock Exchange, Frank-Steffen Walliser (second left), CEO Bentley, Dame Emma Walmsley, DBE GlaxoSmithKline and Ben Wilson, National Grid at 10 Downing Street in London, after US President Donald Trump slapped a 10% tariff on US imports of UK goods. Picture date: Thursday April 3, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story INDUSTRY Tariffs. Photo credit should read: Ben Stansall/PA Wire | Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Negotiations on an “economic prosperity deal” which it is hoped could mitigate the impact of the tariffs will continue, Sir Keir said as he promised to “fight for the best deal for Britain”.

But he said he would “only strike a deal if it is in the national interest and if it is the right thing to do for the security of working people”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Farmers’ Union President Tom Bradshaw said he had been working with the Government in the lead up to the announcement to minimise any disruption to agricultural businesses.

“The United States is the largest market for British agri-food products outside of the European Union and our farmers are proud to supply high quality, authentic, and unique British meats and cheeses to American consumers,” he said.

“We stand united in our desire to work together to ensure British farmers and growers are at the forefront of any decision-making and will continue to work hand in glove with government as the situation develops.”

Country Land and Business Association vice president Joe Evans urged customers to take on the tariffs by buying British.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Donald Trump might demand we eat chlorinated chicken and beef reared using growth hormones – but British consumers say no,” he said.

“British farmers, who must comply with some of the highest animal welfare and environmental regulations in the world, should not be forced to compete with American farmers who produce cheap food to much lower standards.

“British exports will be affected by these tariffs, which could harm producers of world class wine, spirits, cheeses and other goods. The best thing the public can do to support these farmers and producers is to buy British.”

Bridlington and the Wolds MP Charlie Dewhirst, a former pig farmer, told The Yorkshire Post: “I wholeheartedly support the opportunity to deepen our economic relationship with the USA, but it is vital for the future of our food security that any free trade deal is also a fair trade deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our farmers cannot and should not be expected to compete with imports produced to lower standards that would be illegal in the UK.