Fears grow for mental health of farmers after inheritance tax changes

A well-attended farmers meeting at Thirsk Auction Mart organised by Baroness McIntosh of Pickering heard disbelief over the Treasury’s outright recent rejection of compromises over its plan to limit agricultural property relief from April 2026 to the first £1m of property, above which landowners will pay up to 20 per cent inheritance tax.

The Conservative peer said the prevailing mood at the meeting was “grim”, with a number of speakers expressing “real concern about the mental health of farmers given the current impasse and general state of farming”. She said: “There is concern that indivual farmers may take drastic action and self harm if no change is made.”

The meeting heard farmers were facing pressures on many other fronts, such as being stuck in historic agri-environmental schemes while energy proposals, such a solar panels, pylons and battery storage plants were further eroding farming and livestock production. Baroness McIntosh said: “Farmers are taking breeding stock to slaughter owing to the current uncertainty.”

Thirsk Auction Mart chaplain Rev Dianne Gamble, left, who was raised concerns for farmers' mental health.

One attendee, North Yorkshire farm secretary Clare Wise, said the subject of inheritance tax "cropped up in conversation every time I go somewhere”. She said: “A lot of farmers don’t have anything in place and they’re having to do things quickly to make sure the next generation can keep farming, but in some cases it’s not going to happen as they’ll have to pay the bill. Until people start taking their own lives it’s not going to be apparent to the Government that’s what they’re doing, They’ve literally got blood on their hands. People are thinking like that, especially of a certain generation.”

Thirsk Auction Mart chaplain Reverend Dianne Gamble said farmers had talked about taking their own life “before that cliff edge hits to save their family significant amounts of money”. She said: "Suicide among the farming communities is amongst the highest in the country anyway, but to hear farmers expressing this reality for themselves is something a bit different. I have had someone come up to me and say ‘I’ve got to live for at least another six years or it will cost my family £1m’. When you’re well into your eighties you wonder how much time you’ve got.”

In his opening National Farmers Union conference address on Tuesday, its president Tom Bradshaw said the issue overshadowing all else, and that “many older farmers are now facing that very real dilemma”.

He said: “The mental health pressures on our industry today are unbearable and unacceptable.”

Environment Secretary Steve Reed has said no one should be wishing their life away over the proposed tax changes.

Mr Reed was heckled and repeatedly challenged in a question-and-answer session over elderly farmers who thought the best tax planning was to die before the inheritance tax changes came into effect in April 2026.

He apologised for having to take the “very difficult decision” to introduce the tax to ensure financial stability in the economy, adding: “We will focus on making farms more profitable because that seems to me the problem at the heart of the crisis in the sector.”

The conference came as a study, by Scarborough-based frozen potato firm McCain, revealed half of farmers in the UK are reconsidering their future in the industry due to a rise in financial pressures, including rising energy and fertiliser costs, in the last year.