Fears scourge of rural crime could drive people out of countryside

A recent survey from the group revealed that 96 per cent of respondents say crime is a significant issue locally, while almost half believe that police do not take rural crime seriously.

More than nine in 10 people told the CA that they had not seen a police officer in the last week.

It comes as The Yorkshire Post revealed that North Yorkshire Police has just 18 officers in its Rural Task Force team, around 1 per cent of the force’s total.

The Country Land and Business Association is calling for increased police patrols in rural areas and tougher measures to clamp down on agricultural crime.

“Many rural crimes are also unique to the countryside such as hare coursing by groups linked to illegal betting markets,” director north Harriet Ranson said, “not to mention fly-tipping, livestock worrying and theft of farm machinery and equipment”.

“The financial and mental health impacts of these crimes, which often prevent time sensitive farm work from occurring, is, largely, poorly understood by call Handlers and some officers.”

While the National Farmers’ Union vice president Rachel Hallos said farmers were “bearing the brunt of rural crime” at a time when they are already under pressure with “soaring input costs, extreme weather events, and the looming burden of the family farm tax”.

The theft happened at Holy Nativity Church in Mixenden

Ms Hallos, who runs a beef and sheep farm in Ripponden, added: “The theft of essential equipment and livestock, relentless fly-tipping, and the growing menace of hare coursing leave farmers feeling vulnerable and unsupported.

“We’ve been calling for action for years – now we need real results.”

This comes as over the last three years more than 2,000 crimes have been recorded at churches and places of worship in Yorkshire, freedom of information requests from the CA have found.

Since 2022, arson attacks have been reported at churches in Riccall, Ilkley, Bradford and Kirkby Moorside.

Last year, vandals smashed windows estimated to be five centuries old at St Mary’s Church in Thirsk, while at Bilton-in-Ainsty, in 2023, several historic items were stolen as well as lead from the roof, which later caused water to pour through the roof into the building.

Johnnie Furse, external affairs spokesman for the CA, said: “These figures bring into stark relief the devastating fact that many churches and places of worship are being treated as easy targets by criminals.

“These are supposed to be places of refuge and tranquillity, where people go to worship or seek solace - but all too often they are being subjected to heinous crimes, either in or on their property.

“As a Yorkshireman and former chorister, it is particularly sad to see that Yorkshire is the worst-affected region in the entire country.

“We cannot allow these precious places, which are often the centre of villages and towns across the country, to go unguarded and be so exposed.”

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe, said: “It is imperative that we shield our faith communities from these crimes. They are crucial allies in our efforts to ensure the region remains safe, just, and inclusive.

“West Yorkshire Police has one of the best crime recording standards in the country, which can often skew comparisons against other areas.