Festive shoppers are still planning to ‘give the gift of local’ this Christmas to support British farmers and independent businesses, new research from leading rural insurer NFU Mutual reveals.

While 38 per cent of people surveyed said they planned to spend less this Christmas, seven in ten said they will still shop with independent retailers this year.

As well as visiting farm shops, butchers and bakeries, a recent NFU Mutual poll found a quarter of respondents said they would dine at local eateries this Christmas to support local businesses while 15 per cent would attend festive events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to ingredients for Christmas dinner, 60 per cent of people surveyed said they would like to buy meat from a local producer or farm shop, while 20 per cent sought fresh local vegetables and 14 per cent are looking for artisan cheeses.

Most Popular

Ian Sargent, owner of Laurel Vines near Driffield, raising a glass of wine amongst his vines. He has been busy with Christmas orders as consumers back local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh, quality produce was the main reason why people chose to visit farm shops, followed by support for British farmers, boosting the local economy and shopping experience.

Rupert Evans, Chairman of the Farm Retail Association, said: “We find consumers are really supportive and loyal when it comes to shopping at their local farm retailer and these results reflect just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Speaking to other members we are generally finding that footfall is up against last year but as you’d imagine, customers are watching their money and spending a little less. On balance takings are around the same as last year (a Covid year) which we are really pleased with.

“Customer orders for turkeys and other Christmas food and drink is up which shows that customers like to shop locally at Christmas and trust their local farm shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurel Vines is in the Christmas spirit as orders come in for Christmas.

“With so much uncertainty, shoppers are preferring to order from their local farm retailer and we’re also seeing customers more interested in events such as Wreath Making and Christmas Fairs as more and more people feel safe coming out after Covid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Yorkshire based wine producer says its products are in high demand as consumers choose local quality to accompany Christmas dinner.

Laurel Vines is based at Aike near Driffield, and owner Ian Sargent is becoming concerned that he can meet demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurel’s eight-strong team are rushed off their feet bottling, labelling, and shipping the 20,000 bottles a year the vineyard produces.

Much of Laurel’s wine is sold online, and an increasing number of restaurants are stocking its wines in their cellars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also available in fine wine outlets and at farmers’ markets across East Yorkshire.

Mr Farmer said: “We’re delighted at the way Laurel Vines is becoming known for its excellent range of wines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reds are now proving very popular for Christmas, matched almost equally by whites. Only rose has yet to shake off its reputation as a summer-only tipple and appear alongside the mince pies.

“During the cold winter months, there’s less work to be done tending the vines, and everyone’s hard at work preparing wines for sale and offering it to new and existing customers at food and drink events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurel Vines was set up in 2009 on a site chosen for its climate, drainage, soil pH levels and nutrient contents to give the vines the best growing conditions that the location would allow.

Planting commenced in 2011 with 2,000 vines and the vineyard now has more than 15,000 vines in the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a family business, with Mr Sargent’s daughter Rebekah in charge of sales and marketing, and the vineyard is increasingly supporting the local economy through jobs and increased tourism.

Rachel Adamson from NFU Mutual’s Beverley Agency said: "

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the cost-of-living impact is being felt by so many, it is understandable that people are planning to spend the same or less than last Christmas.

“With this in mind, it is heart-warming to see there is still appetite among shoppers to seek out something special this year from farm shops and other local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Laurel Vines is doing a fantastic job producing Yorkshire wine in a lovely setting.