Each of the eight Filey Bay whiskies that were entered into the World Whisky Masters section of the Global Spirits Masters Competition by Forbes magazine were awarded a medal – topping the haul that it came away with last year.

Ranging from bronze, to silver, gold and a masters medal being the top of the awards – the winners were revealed this week.

Filey Bay entered every bottle it produces and came away with a Master’s Medal for Filey Bay Peated Finish Batch #2 and Filey Bay Double Oak #1, Special Release.

One of the award-winning Filey Bay varieties. The Yorkshire based distillery, which is the result of a farm diversification, is hoping to put the region on the world whisky map after scooping a number of awards in a global competition.

Gold medals were awarded to Filey Bay Flagship; Filey Bay Moscatel Finish Batch 2; Filey Bay IPA Finish Batch 1; Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve #2 and Filey Bay Single Cask Oloroso #147.

A silver was awarded to Filey Bay STR Finish Batch 2.

She told Country Week: “Every whisky that we entered we won silver, gold or a masters medal. It is not guaranteed that every time you will get anything. If it is not good enough, you just don’t get a medal.

The Spirit of Yorkshire Team with the award-winning whiskies, at the distillery in Hunmanby. From left, Joe Clark, Amelia Teasdale, Chrissie Queen, Justyna Parsons, Sarah Jordan, John Morrison, Camilla Wroot and Libby Barmby.

“We are really pleased to get the masters for the peated finish. It is the second batch that we have released and it is great to get that vindication from a leading authority.

“We were hopeful and have got a really good product, which we think is fantastic, but it depends on the judge on the day.”

The Filey Bay team is based a stone’s throw away from Bempton Cliffs and is where they live and work and hence where the whisky was born.

Hunmanby Grange is also home to the Wold Top Brewery which was started in 2003 by farmers Tom and Gill Mellor, who were looking at different ways to sustain the family farm with diversification.

Barley and other ingredients used in the whisky production process are from the farm’s 600 acres.