Firefighters rescue 1,000 turkeys and 40 cows from barn fire in Yorkshire

Fire crews rescued around 1,000 turkeys and 40 cows from a barn fire in Yorkshire in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a farm in Thurgoland, in Barnsley, at 6.40am. At its height, there were five fire engines at the scene. It is thought the fire started in a workshop within the barn, and crews managed to stop it from spreading to other areas.

A statement from the service said: “Around 1,000 turkeys and 40 cows were in the barn. Thankfully due to the quick actions of the owner and firefighters no animals were injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire which was in a workshop within the barn and prevented it spreading to the rest of the area. The fire is under control and crews are now damping down at the scene. An investigation into the cause of the fire will now take place.”