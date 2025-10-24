First Yorkshire Farming Conference aims to increase support for those at sharp end

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) chief executive Allister Nixon said the event, being staged at the Great Yorkshire Showground on January 28, was about bringing all of the society’s members, networks and charities together for a day under a single roof for the first time.

He said: “It’s been something we’ve been thinking about doing for a while.

"We did a survey at the start of the year to understand how our members were feeling, their financial state, their wellbeing, and this really is a response to that, an acknowledgement that this is the support that they are looking for.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society launches the inauural Yorkshire Farming Conference.

"It will be a full day of content. We have a keynote theatre running throughout the day, two separate workshops running concurrently, loads of trade stands and networking opportunities.

"Part of the importance of the day is getting the farmers together networking.”

The conference will be held in the showground’s Great Yorkshire

Events Centre and the theme is Every Field, Every Farmer to reflect its inclusive spirit.

Talks will be pitched for everyone in farming regardless of the size of their businesses or how long they have been in the industry. Farmers attending the conference will be able to claim BASIS and NroSo points.

The YAS funds and coordinates the work of farming networks – Future Farmers of Yorkshire, Farmer Scientist Network, Yorkshire Rural Support Network, Women In Farming Network and Yorkshire Food, Farming and Rural Network – to support farmers and champion agriculture.

The networks have collaborated with the YAS on a conference programme which features a trade show, networking opportunities and in-depth discussion and insight across topical industry issues. Topics include farming smarter, policy implications and strengthening supply chains.

The conference schedule has been put together in the spirit of celebrating the people, families and businesses behind British farming and there will be sessions looking at the power of mentorship, the world of livestock showing and wellbeing support.

Shipley dairy farmer Rachel Coates, Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show, said: “It’s important that farmers connect with each other and speak from the same hymn sheet. It’s important that we get together and share ideas.

“Each of the networks of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, which have not all been brought together under one roof before, will be really quite special as each brings something quite different to the party. This will be really unique. There are agricultural conferences but nothing that covers all these networks that we do. People think that we just put on the show, but there’s more to YAS than just the show. We don’t put that out there enough.”