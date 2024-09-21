Form-filling anxiety over my pet Emmy’s trip to the French Alps - Julian Norton

Yes, it would be a long journey in the van; yes, she might find it a bit warm and yes, the steep slopes might be a challenge for her short and aging legs. On top of that, there was the paperwork. I’ve touched on this before.

The Brexit debacle has made it more difficult for our furry friends (dogs, cats and ferrets) to travel across the channel.

The simple EU Pet Passport has been replaced by a multi-page, single use document. It’s an irksome extra piece of bureaucracy for vets – we routinely block off 45 minutes to complete the forms – and an added expense for owners.

But we all knew how much she’d love the fresh alpine air, the flower-filled meadows and swimming in the lakes. Vets are not allowed to certify their own animals so, having decided to take her, the next step was to find a colleague to fill it all in. That done, we packed up and were soon en route pour les vacances.

At Le Tunnel, we were directed towards the “Pet Reception”. There was a small queue of excited owners, all slightly anxious about their complicated paperwork. But the dogs! I’ve never seen so many excited dogs in such a small space.

One poodle-cross had a special holiday haircut and another Bichon Frise was so excited she wee-ed on the floor! At the desk, we checked Emmy’s microchip number as her certificate was scrutinised. Eventually she was free to be an international traveller! We drove onto the train.

The rest of the journey was long, punctuated by more frequent toilet stops than the humans would ordinarily have needed.

I was sure she’d enjoy the holiday, but my mind kept flitting back to the time when we took our first dog, Paddy the Stoic, to France.

This was in the very early days of the Pet Travel Scheme and it was as much an exercise in researching the practicalities first hand (to report back to clients) as a holiday for our beloved Border Terrier. That time, the canine cross-channel trip was not hugely successful.

It started badly, as the hydrofoil we’d chosen as the quickest (but, as it happened, the noisiest) method of crossing the channel terrified the poor dog: he had to stay in the car. The relaxation of the rest of the holiday never quite made up for this trauma on day one.

And Paddy never seemed to gel with the French chiens he came across. Surely there is a common dog language. An internet search suggests not. Apparently, French dogs say “woaf” and not “woof”.

With Emmy though, I was sure it would be different. As expected, she quickly settled into the new routine of big hills before breakfast and alpine passes after lunch and she loved it.

One day, she even enjoyed a trip on a paddleboard around an emerald-green mountain lake. With new smells and experiences galore, Emmy’s alpine sojourn had definitely put a spring in her old legs.

The final stage of the paperwork required a trip to a French vet for de-worming. I’d booked the appointment and Anne, Emmy and I experienced the unusual feeling of sitting in a vet’s waiting room.

Armed with my folder of documents and with Em on a lead (very unusual – when she is at either of our surgeries in Yorkshire, she mainly wanders about trying to persuade the nurses and receptionists to give ger treats), we waited anxiously. We’d be the clients and Emmy the patient of another vet!